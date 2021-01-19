Dashbrain, a perfect chat to complement your video calls

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With the widespread use of video calling services at the moment, you may have noticed the presence of chat boxes. These are widely used especially in online events such as classes and courses in general. However, they are also used to communicate when there are connection or audio problems. In that sense, we want to present you a chat for video calling services that will give you new possibilities.

Its name is Dashbrain and its function is to provide us with a more friendly interface to write anything while we are in a video conference.

Complement your video calls with a more reliable chat

If we pay attention to services such as Zoom or Google Meet, we will notice that the chat windows are extremely simple. In these boxes we can write for everyone or send a message directly to a user who will receive a notification immediately. However, these solutions are not too friendly or functional and the truth is that we could get something better.

This is where the Dashbrain service comes in as a complementary chat for your video calls. Its way of using it is quite simple and in addition, it will allow you to have new possibilities that exceed those of conventional video calling services. Also, it should be noted that it is a completely free service.

To get started, head over to the website from the link at the end of this article which will take you directly to the main page. There, you will have to create a Dashbrain room, logging in with your Google account. Just like how they join the video call, your guests will also need to connect to the chat room. To do this, members will have to visit the page and click on “Join Dashbrain”.

When they are all inside, you will see that the interface is much more attractive and also, you will be able to write really private messages. Another feature it provides is a more suitable mechanism for raising your hand, receiving visible and immediate notifications.

In this way, you can complement your video calls with a chat with better functions and much more attractive.

To prove it, follow this link.

.