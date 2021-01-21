Data issues on your new Chromecast? How to easily fix it

- Advertisement -

Google launched a new Chromecast in September last year that, finally, already had the opportunity to let us install applications to run them without having to broadcast from any mobile, tablet or computerr. A concept that is the same as that behind other gadgets such as Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV, and that greatly facilitate things.

The fact is that the arrival of this possibility of storing applications and certain contents in the memory of this new Chromecast has brought some users certain problems that have to do with an error message which tells them that “the data may be corrupted” and that, luckily, it does not seem to be definitive and they will be able to solve it quite easily.

From scare to solution

As we tell you, some users are reporting a problem to Google that appears to be caused by some inconsistent element of the system because it tells the user, as soon as it turns on, that “the Android system cannot be loaded, its data may be corrupted”. Luckily, all is not lost and, apart from reporting it to the Mountain Viewers as much as possible, we recommend following a few simple steps.

New Chromecast from Google. Google

This error is caused because the HDMI key is not capable of restarting the system giving the message that there is a problem in the storage although, despite the time that has elapsed since its launch in September last year, the manufacturer has not even recognized that there is a hardware error. Everything has to do with that Google TV that he carries in his guts and that, to put it innocently, is misbehaving.

The problem with that error is that, As the operating system does not start, the remote control does not work either so the user, when he presses its buttons, has the feeling that nothing is going. That everything fails. But it’s not like that. Luckily, Google came up with the idea of ​​including a button on the back of the Chromecast that is connected to the TV in such a way that we can use it to move around and select options from some menus. For the first, a simple touch will suffice and for the second with a press of about three seconds.

In this case, what we have to do is restart the Chromecast choosing the option “try again”, pressing the button. If that method does not work for us, the next thing is to reset it to the factory and re-enter the settings from the Google Home application which, luckily, will have everything ready to clone the information that we already entered the first time.