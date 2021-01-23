Data Security Tips for macOS: Are there any apps that …

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Many of our visitors, in addition to looking for solutions to bugs in our blog, may have a Mac device. That is why in this article we will give you some tips to know what applications we can install to have a totally safe Mac operating system . Rumors have long been left behind that Mac devices could not be infected with viruses or malware. This is a falsehood, and there are many programs whose sole function is to infect these computers, although it is true that there is not as much volume as in Windows. The firewall is vital

What is FileVault?

Antivirus is your great ally

Increase security in the browser

Is it possible to increase security in addition to the above measures?

What to do if everything fails or there is a fatal error?

Other useful tips

What is the keychain?

Safe and legal downloads

Final advice

The firewall is vital

As in most operating systems, enabling the firewall is a necessary step to protect the computer, on Mac you can do it by going to: System preferences>Security and Privacy and check that it is active.

With this we will ensure that the connections of both the browser and the email ports are filtered and are secure.

What is FileVault?

FileVault is a military encryption system, yes yes, military. Apple made this option available to its users since their business model is focused on the fact that their customers’ information and data should only be available to them, and security is important. It’s one of his insignia.

To activate FileVault we must go to System preferences>Security and Privacy and check the corresponding box.

This will activate the automatic encryption of the content of your computer, your hard drive.

We recommend you access the following link if you are interested learn more about encryption capabilities from your Mac.

Antivirus is your great ally

Although Macs are less exposed systems than Windows, it is highly recommended to install an antivirus and keep it updated.

Of course, it must come from an official and verified source, and keeping the virus definition library up to date is essential for it to function properly. There are many options, but the following is reviewed by many users. It is a comprehensive comparison of current antivirus for Mac and its functions and costs.

Having an antivirus with active shields is vital to protect your computer regardless of the operating system.

Increase security in the browser

Mac operating systems, by default have a native browser called Safari incorporated. It is a solid browser optimized for these computers, a good competitor against Google Chrome.

To improve the privacy of Safari, please refer to preferences>Privacy>Website tracking and click on the boxes that appear on “prevent cross-site tracking” and “ask websites not to track me”

If you have an iphone or ipad, you can see these options in the section of settings-> privacy

With these options we ensure that the portals do not store sensitive data from our browser profiles. These data are often used for remarketing or covert advertising.

Is it possible to increase security in addition to the above measures?

If we want to take our privacy to another level, we can also use an anonymous connection or VPN every time we connect to the internet.

A VPN is a connection established with a provider between your computer and browsing. These services are usually paid, although there are many applications like Hipe my Ip that allow you to browse anonymously.

What to do if everything fails or there is a fatal error?

It may be the case that you launch a suspicious application or that your computer becomes infected in some way despite taking all these measures. That is why we also advise you to make regular backup copies of all your files.

In addition, on Macs, there is a backup encryption option, an extra protection with which to be fully prepared for the worst possible scenarios.

You can enable it in: Encrypt backups>System preferences>Time machine