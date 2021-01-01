David Guetta said goodbye to the year with an impressive benefit concert at the Louvre

- Advertisement -

For one night, the last of forgettable 2020, the iconic Louvre Museum turned into a great dance floor. Virtual, it is true, like the vast majority of cultural activities of the year that we live in a pandemic. On the outskirts of the Parisian museum, David Guetta, selected this year as the best DJ in the world, gave a benefit concert that he broadcast on his YouTube channel for his millions of followers around the planet to dance. From their cases, of course.

It was the third charity concert that the French artist gave during 2020 under the concept of “United at home” (United at home). The first was held on April 18 in Miami, while the second took place in New York City on Saturday. Both concerts were followed by more than 50 million people around the world and raised more than one and a half million dollars., a money destined to organizations that fight against the consequences of the covid-19.

In the case of the Parisian performance, in addition to the collaboration with Unicef, it added Restos du Coeur, an organization that assists homeless people. In addition, the public was allowed the possibility of making a solidarity contribution to the Louvre Museum, which this year saw its attendance drastically reduced due to the pandemic. It should be remembered that during 2019 almost nine million tourists had passed through the traditional Parisian site.

The DJ played locally in his hometown. During the show that lasted just over an hour, Guetta performed some of his hits such as “Memories”, “Titanium” or his latest release, “Let’s love”, mixed with iconic images of the museum and underpinned by an impressive play of lights from different shades.

Of course, the lack of public, a fundamental element of his shows, did not go unnoticed by the artist. “It has been difficult for me too because what I do is share with people, be on stage and see their reaction when I put on new music,” said Guetta, who nonetheless stressed the importance of connection, even if it is virtual: “I think that it was important to be here for my fans in the most difficult moments ”.

Before the show, he also referred to the pandemic, and spoke positively in relation to vaccination, an issue that arouses controversy throughout the world. “In my country there are many people who don’t want to do it, but I don’t see any other solution. What can we do? Expect more and more? We are all going to be sick. I have made my decision and I am going to do it “the DJ noted.

In addition to his own solidarity initiative, Guetta participated in other collaborative events, such as the experience of the single “Pa’la cultura”. There he joined his talent on the trays with figures from the Hispanic world, with artists such as the Mexican Thalia or spanish Abraham Mateo for the multimedia charity initiative HUMAN (X). “What has fascinated me the most is seeing that all the artists have brought their world, that is something very special. The challenge was that it did not seem like a ‘mashup’ of several songs, “said the DJ.

Looking to the future, Guetta published on his Instagram account, where he has more than eight million followers, a fragment of the concert added to a few words for what is to come. “I want to wish you a Happy New Year. I hope everyone is healthy in 2021 ″wrote Guetta and said goodbye with what everyone wanted to hear: “Hopefully we’ll see you soon on the dance floor”. So be it.

