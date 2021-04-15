Days Gone will arrive on PC on May 18, we see its graphical improvements

- Advertisement -

The official PlayStation channel on YouTube has confirmed the release date, and the graphic improvements, that Days Gone will bring in its PC version, a long-awaited adaptation that generated great expectation from the moment it began to be the subject of numerous rumors.

Days Gone is coming to PC on May 18, and reinforces the precedent set by Horizon Zero Dawn on everything related to Sony’s new strategy with PlayStation ‘exclusives’. Except for surprise, the company will take a good part of its exclusive franchises to PC, a platform that, unlike Xbox Series X-Series S, does not seem to be considered as “direct competition” by the Japanese company.

It shouldn’t surprise us. Triple-A game development is getting more and more expensive, and this makes them increasingly difficult to make profitable. By releasing a triple-A game as a temporary exclusive to PlayStation, Sony gives a clear privilege to its users and can subsequently end up amortizing development costs by bringing them to the PC. The idea of ​​exclusivity is diluted in front of compatible users, but not in front of Xbox players.

Days Gone: a look at its graphical improvements

Returning to the version of Days Gone for PC, in the attached video we can see that Sony has introduced major graphics improvements, and that thanks to them we can enjoy this game to another level. You can believe me, I know very well what I’m talking about, since I recently finished it on PS4 and the graphic quality that I have seen in the video is on another level.

What impacts the most, from the beginning, is the sharpness that Days Gone shows on PC, which is logical since the game works in native 4K, has a higher level of anisotropic filtering and uses high-quality textures. There is no trace of that fuzzy touch that the PS4 version has. On the other hand, other important aspects have also been improved, such as the distance of vision and the distance of appearance of the vegetation.

The frame rate per second is unlocked, another very important improvement that will allow us to play it with rates of more than 60 FPS, as long as our team is up to the task. To give you an idea of ​​the difference this makes, I remind you that Days Gone on PS4 could drop below 20 FPS when we faced hordes of monsters, or when we moved with the motorcycle at high speed in heavily loaded areas.

Lastly, Days Gone will also offer monitor support with aspect ratio 21: 9, and a super-resolution photography mode that will allow us to take high-quality screenshots. I am clear that I am going to play it again on PC, what about you?

What must my PC have to be able to move Days Gone?

In this article we already had the opportunity to see the minimum and recommended requirements, so if you could not see it at the time, I invite you to take a look. Starting from the official specs we’ve seen, it looks like the SSD will be essential so that everything moves smoothly, so that we do not have problems with popping and loading textures, and so that loading times are minimal.

Regarding the rest of the specifications, a PC that meets the minimum requirements should be able to move Days Gone in high quality, or maybe very high, maintaining 1080p resolution and a good FPS rate. However, to move it in 1440p, we will most likely need a RTX 2060-GTX 1080 or a Radeon RX 5700-Radeon RX Vega 64 to play with all the guarantees.

If we want to move it in 4K, I think that from an RTX 2070 Super or a RX 5700 XT we should get a good result if we adjust the quality at medium or high levels. To move it in very high quality 4K with a good level of fluidity, a RTX 3060 Ti-RTX 2080 Super or an RX 6700 XT-Radeon VII.

