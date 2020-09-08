Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the former Debenhams workers are being treated with contempt in this country and that it is unacceptable.

Earlier today, the liquidators of Debenhams announced that the workers will not be provided with a million euro fund, as promised, in addition to the statutory payments due to them.

About 1,000 lost their jobs when Debenhams was liquidated in April and the Mandate union has been looking for satisfactory redundancy terms ever since.

The Taoiseach also said that the Government is committed to reviewing the law that would prevent companies from neglecting their duties in such cases.

The Taoiseach was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who said Debenhams had left the workers on the dry beach.