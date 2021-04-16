debuts with more sensors and an improved camera

- Advertisement -

Despite not even being a year old, DJI is already updating its mid-tier Mavic Air 2 drone. The new Mavic Air 2S comes with some new features and updates notable, including a much larger image sensor. The new one-inch sensor is capable of shooting 20 megapixel photos, 5.4K and 4K video up to 60fps.

The maximum video resolution of the Air 2S is 5.4K. And 4K video has a bit rate: 150Mbps vs. 100Mbps. Lastly, 4K video also has a higher frame rate.

The availability of digital zoom depends on the shooting mode you are in. At 1080p / 60fps, you can zoom 6x; 1080p / 30fps allows you to zoom 8x; 4K / 60 up to 3x; 4K / 30 has 4x zoom; and lastly there is no digital zoom at all when it is at 5.4K.

The Air 2S also debuts a new mode from automated flightor called SmartShots. Once you activate it, it takes a few minutes for the drone to capture a few pre-programmed videos. You have options like wide circle shots, tight circle shots, drones, top-downs, etc. Record five to ten “must-have” clips, and the app automatically generates a short edit. A great option for less experienced pilots who just want something reliable and easy to share with their friends. There is also a small change in the hyperlapse mode

Most of the Air 2S hardware is identical to the Air 2, but there are an additional set of sensors that sit right on top of the drone to help detect and avoid obstaclesespecially at high speeds. DJI calls it APAS (Advanced Pilot Assistance System) 4.0.

The obstacle avoidance system It is something that must be activated manually and you choose how you want the drone to act: it will brake before an obstacle or try to go around it. This is still just a safety option, not something to help you get smooth shots while narrowly avoiding obstacles.

Finally, DJI values ​​the drums on 31 minute flight, compared to 34 minutes for the previous Mavic Air 2.

Price and availability

The standard pack will include the drone, the controller, a battery and the necessary parts to fly by 999 euros. There is also another pack called ‘Fly More’ that includes four ND filters, a shoulder strap to carry the drone, a charging center and two extra batteries for a total of three. The price of this pack is 1,299 euros.

