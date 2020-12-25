Decide on WhatsApp who can see your profile picture by following these steps

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is one of those applications where we want everyone connected, but not so close. Fortunately, the instant messaging application does not offer much personal information, except for the phone number and the profile image. At least the latter can be avoided if you know the proper path in the Settings menu.

Hide profile picture from WhatsApp It is one of the easiest ways to protect your privacy, taking into account that we usually assign personal images or in which we appear with our loved ones. Now, it is not necessary to hide it for all contacts: you can choose yourself who can see or not the profile photo.

Default, WhatsApp show the profile picture to all contacts. In addition, anyone who sends you a message will be able to see that image in the application. What to do? Follow these to get out of trouble.

WhatsApp offers three options: Everyone, My contacts and Nobody. The most suitable is My contacts, because then only the people you have on your phone list will be able to see your photo. Otherwise, you can remove the contact from your list, keep chatting, but they will no longer be able to see your profile picture.

WHATSAPP | Cell phones disconnected

According to the websites of WhatsApp , all phones with Android 4.0.3 and later versions will be able to use the application normally. Which means that if you have Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the app will never update again.

To be able to check what operating system you have, you must enter Configuration or Settings. Then scroll to System. In this section you will see the type of Android version you have and that’s it. What are unsupported cell phones?