Decision to refuse permission for 81 room hotel in Spiddal canceled

A decision to refuse permission for an 81-room hotel in Spiddal was canceled in the High Court

A decision made by An Bord Pleanála has been overturned by a High Court judge. In 2018 An Bord Pleanála rejected an appeal by Baile Éamoinn Teoranta (BET) over planning permission which had been refused for the construction of an 81 room hotel in the Gaeltacht town.

Permission was also sought to build two holiday cottages, six semi-detached houses and an artisan food innovation hub in Spiddal.

Baile Éamoinn Teoranta has sought a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s refusal of the company’s appeal against Galway County Council’s refusal of the development.

The company was seeking planning permission to build a four star hotel, called the Harbor Hotel, on a site to the east of Spiddal town, adjacent to the Workshop and just across from Ladies Beach.

The Judge said Anthony Barr today stated that it intended to return the planning application to An Bord Pleanála for reconsideration taking into account his judgment.

The Judge said he would not give his final decision until both sides had a chance to consider the decision.

An Bord Pleanála refused permission for the development on the grounds that the public wastewater system in the area was deficient and that such development would not be possible without the construction of a public wastewater treatment system.

Baile Éamoinn Teoranta intended to install a private treatment system until a public system became available.

Judge Barr stated that in his judgment the refusal was unreasonable and that this decision and that of the Board and its inspector were made in error as to the status of Irish Water ‘s planning application for the construction of a public wastewater treatment system in An Spidéal.

As Irish Water made that application on 6 June 2018, An Bord Pleanála made its decision “with a completely incorrect understanding of the relevant facts”.

He also canceled the denial because there was insufficient evidence that the development could be to the detriment of public health.

An Bord Pleanála inspector stated that the development posed only an environmental hazard “Strange enough”, said the Judge, he considered it a danger to people swimming on two blue flag beaches.

The Judge said the inspector did not provide any evidence to support his concerns about the bathing water.

When the plan for the hotel was announced, Údarás na Gaeltachta was among those who supported it and it was said that it would contribute to the tourism industry of An Spidéal.

It was expected that between 80-100 people would be employed in the development and it was stated that priority would be given to people with Irish.

Rónán Bairéad, who is in charge of the development, hoped that the development would be a very beneficial facility for the people of An Spidéal and the people of the Connemara Gaeltacht, and that it would be an opportunity to attract major events to the area – such as Comórtas Peile na Gaeltacht, as well as special concerts and festivals.