It is expected that the Government will decide today on the date when all the country’s pubs can reopen.

It is assumed that this will be sometime between 14 and 28 September.

Currently, only pubs that provide food are allowed to be open.

Guidelines for the other pubs have been drafted by the Government in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and were made available to pub representatives last weekend.

They seem to be very much in line with the guidelines for pubs that offer food.

Pubs demonstrated outside the offices of a number of Government Ministers yesterday to express their dissatisfaction with their restrictions.