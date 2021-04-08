Deep Nostalgia now has 10 new animations to turn your old photos into animated ones

- Advertisement -

We are living an interesting stage in social networks, a kind of transition in which photographs are losing ground in favor of videos. It is increasingly common to see small clips or longer fragments on any social network, be it Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or through WhatsApp or Snapchat. Deep Nostalgia lets you bring images to life using cutting-edge deepfake technology, it has an artificial intelligence algorithm that effortlessly transforms images of a friend, family, or whoever, into fast and expressive videos. It lets you see the people in old family photos blink, shake your head, and smile. Deep Nostalgia can now animate old photos for people to dance, kiss, wink, sigh and more This feature is based on different sequences of gestures that can be applied to a photo, each of which originates from a video of prerecorded controller. When this feature was launched, there were 10 modes available. Today, the platform just announced that they have doubled the number of available modes. These new 10 modes released today are all about special animations, allowing you to see ancestors express a broader spectrum of gestures and emotions, for example, smile, send a kiss, nod and more. How to select these new animations? The 10 new special animations expand the selection of movements and expressions you can apply to your old family photos: SmileDance 1Dance 2Kiss ThankfulKiss and winkEyebrowsApprovalObliqueCompassion When you animate a photo, the initial animation is selected by default to perfectly match the pose and angle of the photo. the person in your photo. That initial animation is always one of the top 10 general animations and is never one of the special animations. Special animations must be selected manually. This tool is completely online and you can access it through the MyHeritage website and, as advised by the company itself, “our videos do not include voice to avoid the abuse of this function, such as the creation of ‘deeply false’ videos of living people. The Deep Nostalgia feature can be accessed from 3 locations The Deep Nostalgia home page (www.myheritage.com/deep-nostalgia) The photos section on the family site The MyHeritage mobile app for iOS and Android Who can use these new special animations? Special animations are available exclusively to subscribers with a full MyHeritage plan. Non-paying users can continue to enjoy using Deep Nostalgia ™ with general animations and create various shape animations. free. If you want to try special animations or animate an unlimited number of photos, you will need the full MyHeritage plan.