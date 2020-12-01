Health

DeepMind has just taken a giant leap to solve one of the great mysteries of molecular biology and opens the door to a new biomedical revolution

By Brian Adam
Proteins are the fundamental pieces of life and they are because of something we do not understand. They are molecular gears that must fit perfectly with the rest of the system and therefore, each protein has a unique three-dimensional structure that is closely related to its function. Without that structure, without that characteristic shape, proteins are nothing. Or worse than nothing. Even the smallest rearrangement of the amino acid chains that make up these molecules can have devastating effects on our health.

But nevertheless, those structures remain a huge mystery: we are unable to correctly understand what the spatial ordering of proteins depends on and, for this reason, the amino acid sequence of a protein tells us absolutely nothing (although we have known for more than 50 years that the instructions are there ). It is the equivalent in molecular biology of looking at the plans of a house and being unable to predict what its structure will be like.

We have alternatives, but they are all expensive, expensive, and very complex. They are hell on a practical level. For this reason, since 1994, dozens of research groups from around the world have come together in the CASP (Critical Assessment of Techniques for Protein Structure Prediction), a biennial competition to test the predictive algorithms that were being developed. As well, DeepMind’s AlphaFold 2 just smashed all previous records and has been able to predict the structure of a protein with accuracy very close to that of traditional X-ray crystallography and NMR spectroscopy methods. What does this mean and what does it entail?

What has DeepMind done?

115747315 402bb43e A468 4a27 Ba0b E341731343fa 1

Until 2016 (the first year in which Google’s artificial intelligence laboratory, DeepMind, participated), the algorithms had achieved, at most, 40 points out of 100 in the evaluations that had been carried out. That year, AlphaFold was approaching 60. Now, just two years later, it has stood at 87 points on average. That is, you already touch the 90 points with your fingers; A figure that is considered equivalent to the usual techniques that determine the structure experimentally (looking at the location of each atom in relation to another in the protein molecule).

The dynamics of CASP is simple. The organizers provide the participants with the sequence of a protein and then evaluate their predictions against the determined structure with traditional techniques such as X-ray crystallography and NMR spectroscopy. In the last round of CASP this year, AlphaFold 2 determined the shape of nearly two-thirds of the proteins with precision comparable to laboratory tests.

And, according to the organizers, the accuracy of the structural predictions of the remaining third is also very high (although it does not reach that level). The results are impressive, though seeing the enormous leap that the DeepMind deep learning algorithm has taken, it is inevitable to think that we are only at the beginning. After all, AlphaFold 2 has been able to do in a matter of days what could take years in a laboratory (and only by feeding on information about the structures of the proteins that we already had).

What does all this imply?

Cdc W9keokhajkw Unsplash

The three-dimensional structure of a protein is much more than an amusement for biologists and experts in deep learning. Knowing its structure is essential to understand thousands of diseases such as cancer, neuropathies, rare diseases or infectious. It would also be a revolutionary tool in drug design. You just have to think that the touchstone of COVID-19 is based on a single protein that it has on its surface, the spike, and most vaccines and treatments focus on it.

Yes. This is just a first step. Impressive, but only one. We have yet to figure out how various proteins come together, how they interact with other molecules (such as DNA and RNA), and how we can use this knowledge to unleash their full biomedical potential. The results of AlphaFold2 are spectacular and have opened a door that has been closed for 50 years. Behind, if all goes well, a new biomedical revolution awaits us.

