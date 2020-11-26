Definitive guide to choosing the best screen protector for your iPad

When we buy equipment, we definitely want to do everything possible to always keep it in top condition. But despite our best efforts, we cannot do this on our own all the time. If you recently purchased an iPad and are just looking for ways to care for it, these tips might help you choose the ideal screen protector for the task.

With them, we will not only walk through the different qualities that screen protectors can have, but also the needs that each one covers. In this way, you can identify which one is closest to what you want. In addition, we will leave you some suggestions so that, if you want to get down to work immediately, you already know where to look for your ideal screen protector.

For the traditional: durability ahead

As a way to kick off our various categories, we couldn’t ignore the traditional boosting features of the teams’ screen. After all, in the beginning, this is about the most basic function of protectors.

Thanks to these, the iPad can be protected against marks as simple as a fingerprint to more permanent damage such as scratches and fractures of the screen. In this category, two types of protectors are usually positioned: glass and plastic.

Although the latter are usually cheaper and less noticeable on the screen, their finish is usually not as durable. In other words, even if they cost a bit more, glass protectors are usually the best alternative if we want to choose an iPad screen protector that is not only durable, but more reliable and comfortable to use.

Thinking about this, two screen savers come to mind that could perfectly fit these categories. So that you can get to know them better, here is a review of both.

amFilm

This is a tempered glass screen protector designed to be compatible with the iPad Air 4 (2020) and iPad Pro (2018) models – 10.9 and 11 inches, respectively.

Its ultra-sensitive structure will allow you to continue enjoying all the functions of the iPad, without problems. As an example, we can mention that the operation of the Apple Pencil will not be interrupted.

It also has a clarity of 99.9 points, so functions such as the Face ID of the iPad will not be compromised either. Even so, its structure promises not only durability, but protection against possible scratches and scratches. Plus, it leaves enough edge space to be compatible with a protective case.

With all this, if you feel that the amFilm is the screen protector for iPad you want to choose, you can buy itthrough this link.

JETech

For its part, another alternative that could perhaps draw your attention would be the JETech, also compatible with the 10.9-inch Air 4 and the 11-inch iPad Pro (from 2020 and 2018, respectively).

Its 0.013-inch thick tempered glass pane offers both durability and transparency. Thanks to this, the Face ID functions will remain active without problems.

Likewise, it has been designed to be compatible with the Apple Pencil as well. For this reason, it becomes the screen protector for iPad of choice if you are looking for an alternative that protects without reducing the sensitivity of the equipment.

If the JETech caught your attention, you don’t have to look any further, you can get it at this link.

If you want to take care of your eyesight: glare reducing qualities

On the other hand, durability is not the only detail that may be of interest to us when choosing the best screen protector for our iPad. In fact, sometimes, the best alternative not only involves protecting the device, but also protecting our own health.

As we well know, excessive exposure to screens not only progressively damages our eyesight, but also alternates our sleep cycles. As a consequence, even if we don’t want to, spending hours in front of a screen, for whatever reasons, ends up being detrimental to our health.

This is where screen protectors with brightness control can be our best alternative. Thanks to them, the impact of light on our eyes is reduced and prolonged exposure to the screens is a little less harmful to them.

Thinking of options that meet this need, a couple of possibilities come to mind. Here we share them:

PerfectSight

If you plan to choose an iPad screen protector that will take care of your eyes, this might be a good option. Its reflective qualities absorb up to 55% of blue light – the cause of our sleeplessness – making the amount that actually reaches our eyes is much less. Likewise, it also filters out 99% of UV rays.

As if that were not enough, its 2.5D curved design is designed to prevent the protector from chipping and to facilitate its compatibility with protective cases. As a complement, its soft texture is designed to promote comfort of use.

If you want to purchase the PerfectSight screen protector, you can do it through this link. From it, you can select if you want it for your 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (2020), for your 11-inch iPad Pro (2018 and 2020) or for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018 and 2020).

iCarez

For its part, another alternative that can also be useful to keep your eyes protected is iCarez. This 12-inch iPad Pro (2018 & 2020) compatible screen protector features an anti-reflective PET film. Thanks to it, the amount of brightness that reaches your eyes will be reduced, but the quality and resolution of Retina displays will be maintained.

Its shape is specifically designed not to cover the sensors or the front camera of the equipment. Also, although it offers protection against scratches, it does not interfere with the functions of the Apple Pencil either. Finally, its smooth, matte finish also prevents the screen from reflecting light from external sources.

If you have decided to choose iCarez as the ideal iPad screen protector for you, you can get it through this link.

To evade the curious: emphasis on privacy

In addition to all the above, another good reason to choose a screen protector is how well it can help us maintain the privacy of our iPad. For many, this may not be a big problem. But, if you are one of the group that doesn’t enjoy snooping over your shoulder while using your iPad, we have the solution for you.

Thinking of alternatives that could help you keep your information private, these two screensavers have come to mind:

Four guard

As a first alternative, Four Guard is a screen protector that offers the complete package. Not only does it ensure protection against scratches and also protection against UV rays and blue light, but it also allows you to make sure that your private data is kept that way.

By placing the screen protector, it will prevent anyone outside a 60 ° viewing range from observing the contents of your iPad. This way, wherever you are, you know that you will have the privacy you need to use your equipment without feeling observed.

It is currently available in various sizes. According to each of them, there is also a different price. Below we list all the alternatives for iPad that they currently have available:

11.6 inches for $ 10.13

12.1 inches for $ 21.49

14 inches for $ 26.49

14.1 inch for $ 26.49

15 inch for $ 28.99

If you are going to choose the Four Guard screen protector as the most suitable for your iPad, you can get it in this link.

Arxon screen protector

On the other hand, a strong contender for Four Guard is Arxon’s iPad screen protector. It has also been designed to protect the equipment from scratches, and the user from blue light and UV rays.

For this reason, what differentiates it is the angle of vision that it allows with its design. Where Four Guard gives 60 ° of amplitude, Arxon offers 30 °. In short, not even those sitting next to you (on the train or in a waiting room, for example) will be able to see what you are doing on your screen.

It is currently available for iPad Pro models in the following dimensions: 9.7; 10.2; 10.5; 11 and 12.9 inches.

If it has caught your attention and you want to acquire it, this link will help you.

If you are looking for something different: protectors that give a similar feel to paper

Finally, for those looking for something else in their screensaver, we can make one last suggestion. We know that writing with the Apple Pencil on a screen is not even remotely close to the long-awaited feeling of paper.

Now, we even know that studies have proven how the two activities, writing by hand or on the computer, activate different regions of our brain. So it’s only natural that the newer option then never ends up feeling the same on paper.

To solve this, screen protectors have been created that not only help maintain the integrity of the computer, but also bring us that longed-for feeling back. Of the options, the following two have been rated the most efficient in producing this effect.

Paperlike

This screen protector features a matte finish PET film designed to eliminate screen reflection and prevent external light sources from interfering with the display of its contents. However, this is not what stands out the most among the rest.

The particular case of Paperlike is notorious thanks to the nanodots with which its surface is covered. Thanks to this, it acquires a “rough” texture that can remind us of the feeling of paper. Likewise, with it, the Apple Pencil gets a little more friction in its journey, which makes the stroke easier – all since it is not on a slippery surface.

This alternative has been available in the market since 2017 and has worked to expand its offer. For this reason, it can currently cover all the following variety of models:

iPad 9.7 inch (2017)

iPad 10.2-inch (2019, 2020)

iPad Air 10.9-inch (2020)

iPad Mini (2019)

iPad Pro 9.7-inch (2018)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018, 2020)

If you’ve been interested in Paperlike and hope to choose it as your iPad screen protector, you can use this link to purchase it in any of its sizes.

Paperfeel

To finalize these recommendations, it is necessary that we mention Paperfeel, an equivalent to Paperlike in terms of quality and finish of screen protectors. For this reason, it also offers a matte PET film that prevents the iPad screen from reflecting light from external sources.

For its part, this screen protector is made of polyethylene terephthalate. Thanks to him, both writing and drawing on the iPad can feel like doing it on a paper surface. It also offers protection for the screen by preventing fingerprints from being marked on it.

At the moment, the model is only compatible with the most recent version of the 10.9-inch iPad Air, that is, the fourth generation of this launched during 2020.

If you want to purchase a screen protector like Paperfeel, this link will help you.

.