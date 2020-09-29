Latest news

Delay in the establishment of the Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee

By Brian Adam
No meeting of the joint Irish language committee will be held this week as planned as senators have not yet been appointed to the committee.

Tuairisc.ie understands that the establishment of the new Oireachtas Irish Language and Gaeltacht Committee has been delayed.

No meeting of the joint Irish language committee will be held next week as planned because senators have not yet been appointed to the committee.

The establishment of all joint Oireachtas committees, which include senators and TDs, is delayed. October 8 is now being mentioned for the first meeting of the Oireachtas Irish Language and Gaeltacht Committee.

Three senators are to be appointed to the new committee, which will be chaired by Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

It has already been reported on this site that nine TDs have been nominated to the new Irish and Gaeltacht committee, one non-Irish speaker, the independent TD from Kerry, Danny Healy-Rae.

Only one woman among the nine, independent TD Catherine Connolly, previously chaired the committee.

The committee consists of two former Gaeltacht ministers of state, Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh, who spent two terms in the Department of the Gaeltacht and Dara Calleary, Fianna Fáil, who spent two weeks there this summer.

The committee consists of three other TDs from Government parties, Fergus O’Dowd, Fine Gael, Marc Casey, Green Party, and Aindrias Moynihan, Fianna Fáil.

Moynihan, who hails from the Múscraí Gaeltacht, is the only TD on the committee who is from the Gaeltacht, although most member constituencies have Gaeltacht areas.

The other Sinn Féin member of the committee is Pa Daly, who was elected to the Dáil in Kerry in this year ‘s general election.

The committee’s chairman, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says that the main problem facing the committee is that the Government departments “look in the cold” about the Irish language or about the Gaeltacht.

He says that the issue of funding the Irish language will be among his priorities.
Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson will also focus on the language bill and a number of other issues.

