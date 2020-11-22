Delete Windows 10 temporary files without installing anything

Temporary files in Windows 10 are elements created by the same system and the different programs that we use during its operation. Although they are useful for the correct operation of the software we run, they usually cause problems in the stability and fluidity of the system when they accumulate. To remove them, third-party programs are always recommended, but here we will teach you how to do it manually.

The process is quite simple and takes a few very quick steps that will allow you to do without any software that does the same.

Deleting temporary files in Windows 10 without programs

There are dozens of alternatives that promise temporary file removal and system optimization. However, alternatives for these purposes such as CCleaner may represent a security problem and are therefore not very reliable. However, it is possible to fulfill this task manually and to achieve it you just have to follow the steps that we will present below.

First, press the Windows + R key combination and this will bring up a small window. In the text field of the window we will enter the following: % localappdata%

This will open a window where we must locate the “Temp” folder that contains all the temporary files that have been stored. Double click to enter the folder and you will see all the saved elements and those that we can do without to optimize the system.

At this point, press the CTRL + E key combination to automatically select all items in the folder. Then you just have to press the “Delete” key or right click on an element and select the “Delete” option.

Later, reboot the system in order to refresh it and the changes to take effect by taking the load off the temporary files. Apply the same process from time to time to keep your gear at the proper speed and fluidity. This way you can also do without optimizers that end up generating more setbacks than help.

