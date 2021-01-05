Dell announces certified monitors for Microsoft Teams

- Advertisement -

Dell has announced the launch of three new monitors. These come certificates for Microsoft Teams. In addition, the screens include a button that allows you to instantly launch the messaging application.

Dell will incorporate this component to facilitate the tasks of the users, therefore, they will not need to use the mouse or Touchpad to open the application. In addition to this, they will be able to “make and receive calls”, as well as “join meetings”.

Video conferencing monitors promise better connectivity

The Dell button combines with a “5MP pop-up IR camera, dual 5W built-in speakers, and noise-canceling microphone” to enhance connectivity and make video calling a rewarding practice.

Additionally, the company promises “a more secure and convenient login experience using facial recognition login with Windows Hello and hands-free commands with Microsoft Cortana.”

The Round Rock company doesn’t just introduce certified monitors for Microsoft Teams. Also, it incorporates ComfortView Plus technology. This “reduces blue light emissions while offering excellent color accuracy”, that is, it guarantees the vividness of colors.

Dell Introduces Three New Monitors

Dell has announced that this new feature will be available on the Dell 24 (C2422HE), Dell 27 (C2722DE) and Dell 34 Curved (C3422WE) video conferencing monitors.

The smallest model measures 24 inches and retails for $ 519.99. The second design comes with a 27-inch screen and is priced at $ 719.99. While the larger 34-inch version will be available for $ 1,149.99. The three models will go on the market this coming February 16.

It can be said that Dell decides to incorporate this new feature in its monitors as a strategy to reach more users. Well, as many of us know, during the COVID-19 pandemic the use of Microsft Teams and other messaging platforms has increased.

