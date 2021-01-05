Tech News

Dell announces certified monitors for Microsoft Teams

By Brian Adam
0
0
Videoconferencia 1.jpg
Videoconferencia 1.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dell has announced the launch of three new monitors. These come certificates for Microsoft Teams. In addition, the screens include a button that allows you to instantly launch the messaging application.

Dell will incorporate this component to facilitate the tasks of the users, therefore, they will not need to use the mouse or Touchpad to open the application. In addition to this, they will be able to “make and receive calls”, as well as “join meetings”.

Video conferencing monitors promise better connectivity

The Dell button combines with a “5MP pop-up IR camera, dual 5W built-in speakers, and noise-canceling microphone” to enhance connectivity and make video calling a rewarding practice.

Additionally, the company promises “a more secure and convenient login experience using facial recognition login with Windows Hello and hands-free commands with Microsoft Cortana.”

The Round Rock company doesn’t just introduce certified monitors for Microsoft Teams. Also, it incorporates ComfortView Plus technology. This “reduces blue light emissions while offering excellent color accuracy”, that is, it guarantees the vividness of colors.

Dell Introduces Three New Monitors

Three Dell monitors with button to run Microsoft Teams
Monitors for video conferences. Credits: Dell

Dell has announced that this new feature will be available on the Dell 24 (C2422HE), Dell 27 (C2722DE) and Dell 34 Curved (C3422WE) video conferencing monitors.

The smallest model measures 24 inches and retails for $ 519.99. The second design comes with a 27-inch screen and is priced at $ 719.99. While the larger 34-inch version will be available for $ 1,149.99. The three models will go on the market this coming February 16.

It can be said that Dell decides to incorporate this new feature in its monitors as a strategy to reach more users. Well, as many of us know, during the COVID-19 pandemic the use of Microsft Teams and other messaging platforms has increased.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

This Week in History: January 4-9

Brian Adam - 0
Happy start to the year! As always, we return with the most important events of this week. Did you know...
Read more
Apps

Instagram tests a new design for Stories on the web

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram allows users of the web version to create Stories and view those of other users on the computer, saving some of the limitations...
Read more
Tech News

Apple closes its UK stores due to new strain of COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
Following the new strain of COVID-19, Apple has decided close all your stores in the UK, according to the 9to5Mac media. ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©