Demand for summer colleges already but uncertainty over their future

‘Wait and see’ is the current view of many summer college goers

Gaeltacht summer colleges are enrolling students for next year’s courses and are in “good” demand by parents and students.

But there is still uncertainty about the future of the summer courses in 2020 and colleges, as well as many others, are keeping a close eye on what is happening in terms of vaccines.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers told the Dáil recently that the future of the colleges in 2021 was still “in the balance”.

But it is hoped that the situation will become clearer by the beginning of next year and the college community is very encouraged by the progress being made on the vaccine.

Máire Denvir from CONCAS and Coláiste Chamuis told Tuairisc.ie that the only thing that can be said for sure at the moment is that “the colleges are recruiting and the parents are in demand for the summer colleges”.

“There is a very good demand but remember that these young people have missed a lot of school and a lot of fun, and where is better in terms of learning and fun than the summer colleges and where is more beautiful than the Gaeltacht, ”Said Máire Denvir.

Mícheál Ó Cinnéide, Chairman of Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne, which runs Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne, said that it would be “very far behind the area” if there was another year without students attending the summer colleges.

“It would have a huge impact on the local economy and access to the whole peninsula. It’s not just the money that students bring to the area but also their families who come on a trip. ”

He said that bookings are being made for next year’s affairs but that there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to what will happen.

“We would be optimistic that there will be some kind of eccentricity. We may not be able to run the courses the way they were before, ”he said.

“It simply came to our notice then. It may not be as many people who will be able to be in a room as before. I wonder if there will be as many people in the house as there were before. ”

One of the things that is needed, according to the Kennedy, is guidelines and advice, especially for the housewives who provide accommodation for students.

There is also a risk that all housewives who have previously provided accommodation will not be willing to accept students in Covid-19 times.

Ó Cinnéide said that he expects “a large majority” of the same housewives to be available for Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne but that some people may decide that they would not be willing to take students.

Cóilín Ó Domhnaill, co-director of Coláiste Chiaráin in An Cheathrú Rua, said that he is hopeful that they will always have the former boarders at the college but he agrees that the housewives need help and security.

“The Department needs certainty as soon as possible, especially for housewives. It would be helpful if they and we all knew that the resources are there to support them in the event that they are not allowed to keep the same number of students, ”said Ó Domhnaill.

“They need to be reassured that they will be taken care of depending on what happens. If changes are needed to adapt homes to the world ahead, for example, housewives need to make sure that they are supported. Sometimes people don’t understand all the work that lodgers put in to keep students. ”

Ó Domhnaill said that there is a great demand for next year’s courses.

“We have received many inquiries and demand is greater than ever. It is clear from talking to parents that they understand better than ever the value of the Gaeltacht colleges, perhaps because they were closed last year. ”

Before the arrival of the students next summer, trainee teachers from third level colleges throughout the country are supposed to be spending time in the Gaeltacht in the new year but it is unlikely that these courses will happen.

Micheál Ó Cinnéide said that he does not think that the trainee teachers will be seen in Corca Dhuibhne this January but that another arrangement would have to be made for them.

Cóilín Ó Domhnaill stated that it was very important for the student teachers to attend a course in the Gaeltacht.

“If it is necessary to postpone the training of student teachers, they are postponed, but the most important thing of all is that they should have a visit to the Gaeltacht as it is necessary. The students who will be teaching Irish to the children of the country in the future need more than the work they do in the College or at home, ”said Ó Domhnaill.

“Even if necessary they could be given temporary recognition and allowed to start teaching on the understanding that they would have to do the Gaeltacht course again in order to be fully qualified.”