Demand for the iPhone 12 is stronger than expected

Earnings and other data from Apple’s supply chain suggest that demand for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is much stronger than expected, according to Morgan Stanley.

Demand for iPhone 12 is stronger than expected

In a note to investors, analyst Katy Huberty notes that Apple’s US suppliers reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings last week. Which is a sign of strong orders from the supply chain.

Seven Apple vendors, including Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Qorvo, and Cirrus Logic; reported gains that surprised to the upside and beat consensus estimates by an average of 7%. Those vendors also issued guidance above consensus by about 13% on average. Which means 12% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth after three years of flat seasonal growth.

Huberty points out that the delayed release of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max could explain this better seasonality. But feedback from suppliers also indicates that demand is exceeding previous expectations.

This data also lines up with increases in iPhone construction for the December quarter and current indications of demand for models released. Huberty notes that iPhone 12 Pro lead times remain unchanged week over week at 25 days, the longest of any iPhone model at this point in the cycle.

The analyst says supply chain data and longer lead times support the iPhone shipping forecast above the Morgan Stanley consensus of 220 million units by 2021.

All of this points to a best-case scenario for the iPhone 12 lineup, as the combination of more models, 5G support, and aggressive carrier subsidies “will likely accelerate iPhone revenue growth from already strong C3Q levels.”