‘Democracy is the day’ – Joe Biden inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Standing in the same spot where protesters raided the Capitol two weeks ago, President Biden said it was time to break the rhetoric of segregation, allay anger, listen to each other and respect his people. together

With Joe Biden inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America this afternoon, he called on people to work together to overcome the challenges facing the country.

“This is American day, this is democracy day,” Biden said as he opened his first speech.

“Democracy is the day,” said the President, acknowledging that “there is a lot to do this winter of danger and possibility”.

“To overcome these challenges, to revive the spirit and to secure America’s future, we need much more than talk, we need to find the hardest thing in a democratic country: the union. ”

Echoing the words of Abraham Lincoln, he said he would put his heart and soul into the work of uniting the United States of America as a nation.

The “uncivil war” would have to end, he said.

He said it was a day of hope and that he would help “make America a force for good in the world again.”

“The demand for the rights of all races will be heard, the vision of justice will no longer be put on the long finger,” he said.

Biden promised to end domestic terrorism and brutal racism.

He said there were forces that foster division in America which was “real and deep” but not “new”. The battle against “nativeness and racism” has been going on for a long time.

“If we do not have a community then no progress will be made and we will have no peace or nation. We will only have a north-west comb, ”said the President.

Union and an end to the long-standing splits demanded by the new President while making his first speech from the western front of the Capitol in Washington.

Shortly before that Kamala Harris put her name in the Táin as the first woman to be sworn in for the vice presidency in America.

It is 212 years since John Adams was appointed the first vice president of America but on this historic day the first woman and the first black man were inaugurated as Vice President.

Joe Biden said he was not blind to the challenges ahead, but said there is nothing Americans can do but cooperate.

He spoke of healing and a hopeful new beginning at a time of health crisis, racial strife and much disagreement in the country.

United America is the only way to deal with the major crises that are threatening the nation, he said.

It has never been more necessary for the whole community to stand together as a “nation”.

Biden promised to be President for everyone in the country.

He also promised those who voted for Donald Trump, many of whom still believe Biden stole the election, and said he would stand for all Americans whether they voted for him or against him.

“Politics doesn’t have to be a blaze of destruction as it destroys everything that lies ahead. Not every change of opinion necessarily leads to a red war. We must reject that culture in which the facts themselves are manipulated or invented, ”he said.

Standing shoulder to shoulder as Americans and the United States of America is the only way “we will end this distress”, the President said.

He referred to the challenges facing the United States and the major policy changes to be made to deal with the pandemics and issues such as climate change.

Standing in the same spot where protesters raided the Capitol two weeks ago, the President said it was time to break the rhetoric of segregation, allay anger, listen to each other and respect each other. .

“We have learned a painful lesson in a few weeks and a few months. There is the truth and there is the lie, ”says Biden.

The new President intends to immediately begin introducing new policies to deal with the pandemic virus, economic recession, immigration, and diversity and climate change issues.

It is reported that President Biden is set to sign 17 executive orders, memoranda and proclamations in the Oval Office today.

A force of 25,000 troops was brought to Washington today to enforce the security amid concerns over the then-riot two weeks ago. Thousands did not attend today’s event due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

President Trump left the White House this morning and had a small farewell ceremony at the Andrews Base in Maryland before heading to Florida. Trump promised he would be back again “under some sort of print”.

In 1869 the last time a former President did not attend the inauguration of his successor. Andrew Johnson did not go to the inauguration of Ulysses S Grant at that time.