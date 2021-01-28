Latest news

Dentists to give the Covid-19 vaccine to the public

By Brian Adam
0
0
Drafting agreement with dentists on vaccine
Dentists To Give The Covid 19 Vaccine To The Public.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Drafting agreement with dentists on vaccine

Dentists are too likely to be allowed to give the Covid-19 vaccine to the public, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

Speaking in the Dáil, he indicated that he has asked the Department of Health to draft an agreement with the dentists.

He said officials from the Department and representatives of the dentists are already in talks about the situation.

Stephen Donnelly said dentists have the appropriate clinical training and give people injections all the time.

As with pharmacists, he said that there was already an agreement but that it was up to the Health Service Executive to decide when they would start giving people vaccines.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland is drawing controversy

Brian Adam - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to visit Scotland today to highlight the efforts of the government in London to defeat the crown virus...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19 fortnightly rate always very high

Brian Adam - 0
Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the fortnightly rate of Covid-19 disease in this country is twice as high as...
Read more
Latest news

AirPods Max will have stock issues until April but you can still find them

Abraham - 0
The AirPods Max were announced in mid-December with a price of 629 euros, and are available in five colors: silver, space gray, sky blue,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©