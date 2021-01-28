Dentists to give the Covid-19 vaccine to the public

- Advertisement -

Dentists are too likely to be allowed to give the Covid-19 vaccine to the public, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

Speaking in the Dáil, he indicated that he has asked the Department of Health to draft an agreement with the dentists.

He said officials from the Department and representatives of the dentists are already in talks about the situation.

Stephen Donnelly said dentists have the appropriate clinical training and give people injections all the time.

As with pharmacists, he said that there was already an agreement but that it was up to the Health Service Executive to decide when they would start giving people vaccines.