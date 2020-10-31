Latest newsTop Stories

Depressed by a 16-year-old cat living in Sofia

By Brian Adam
0
0
Recognized by the prominent color of its green eyes, 'Gali' is very popular among tourists (photo, file)
Depressed By A 16 Year Old Cat Living In Sofia

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Recognized by the prominent color of its green eyes, 'Gali' is very popular among tourists (photo, file)

Istanbul: Her fans are saddened by the cat’s illness that has been living in Aya Sofia for 16 years.

According to the Turkish news agency, a video has been posted on the Instagram page of the cat named “Gili” because of the green color of his eyes, in which it can be seen that he is unwell.

It should be noted that this cat, which has been living in Sofia for the last 16 years, is famous all over the world, including Turkey, and has more than one lakh followers on its page on Instagram. Recognizing its large green eyes, Gili is popular with ordinary tourists as well as celebrities. When US President Obama visited Aya Sofia in 2009, he also joined the street fans.

The Turkish government recently decided to convert Aya Sofia from a museum to a mosque, but authorities have confirmed the street’s presence.

Related link: Performing Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid Aya Sofia after 86 years

For humans, 16 years is the beginning of life, but in many animals it can be called a weak age in terms of average age. In terms of human life, the street is now 80 years old. Many of Sofia’s fans are saddened by the unhealthy nature of this ancient resident.

