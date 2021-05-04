‘Design Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 leaked’

The design of Samsung’s latest folding smartphones seems to have been leaked: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3.

Samsung will release two new smartphones that you can fold later this year: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3. Leaked images have become more clear about the Flip 3.

The fold-out device looks a bit wider and therefore more square. There is a larger screen on the outside, to read notifications without opening the device. A pile of colors have leaked: white, purple, green and beige.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is less visible in the leaked footage. It seems that the device will be available in gray, black, white and beige and will support fast charging. What is particularly interesting is that the camera is incorporated under the screen. Both devices are expected in July.