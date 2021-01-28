Design Xstream, a directory with all kinds of resources for designers

- Advertisement -

Graphic design is an area in which resources to start creating can be generated or found. That is, we can have our own photographs, vectors, brushes or find them in a resource bank. This will depend on our skill level, equipment and budget that we have. For this reason, we want to present you a website that works as a directory of resources for designers.

Its name is Design Xstream and you can find different categories with free and paid options that are worth visiting.

Find the designer resources you need

We always talk about image banks and free illustrations, these represent a great support for creators in the graphic area. However, work in this area is not limited to just these resources. There is much more involved in graphic design and for those who are dedicated to all these branches, there are also resources available. We have a sample of this in Design Xstream, a website that lists all the alternatives to obtain resources.

In Design Xstream, designers have a great ally to locate free resources for their projects. Best of all, the site is organized in such a way that we can quickly find what we are looking for.

When we enter the website, we receive the catalog with all the resources known to Design Xstream. However, on the left side you will have a list of all the categories of resources for designers available. There you’ll see animation options, icons, books, collaboration tools, color palettes, game design, and more.

If you have a tool in mind, you can enter it in its search bar to locate it immediately. In addition, at a glance we can know if the tool or resource is free because the site provides the information immediately. So Design Xstream is a place where any designer should take a look, if they are looking for tools or resources for their projects.

To visit him, follow this link.

