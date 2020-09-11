Despite the ban, Huawei earned 35 million dollars a day in 2020

The latest round of restrictions in the US against the Chinese giant Huawei have certainly scared the company but it does not seem willing to give up, also because the latest data are decidedly positive: according to the Securities Times, Huawei earned $ 35 million a day in the first half of 2020.

Specifically, data released by Huawei Investment Holdings shows that the company reported operating income of $ 65.6 billion (a year-on-year increase of 13.67%) and net income of $ 6.2 billion ( an increase of 23.49% on an annual basis); in H1 2020 the company achieved a turnover of $ 66 billion, for a YoY increase of 13.1% and a net profit margin of 9.2%.

This data is surprising when you consider not only the series of executive orders issued by the Trump administration but also the decline in sales due to the coronavirus. At the moment it would therefore seem that all the US measures and policy changes by countries such as Australia, New Zealand and England regarding 5G infrastructures, have not had an excessive impact on Huawei. but it will be necessary to see what will happen in the long term.

Currently number one in the world in the smartphone market, Huawei added: “Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to work with operators and industry partners to maintain stable network operations, accelerate digitalization and support efforts to contain local epidemics and reopen local economies. The company has promised to continue to fulfill its obligations towards customers and suppliers and to survive, move forward and contribute to technological development regardless of the future challenges the company faces “.

Will Huawei be able to keep this data and lead China to victory in the tech war against the United States? It is still too early to tell, but the conditions look good.