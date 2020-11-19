Destiny 2 Beyond The Light: Campaign Review

With Beyond the Light Bungie has set itself a clear and crucial goal: to give rise to one new trilogy for the Destiny 2 universe, intended to accompany the players until the climax of 2022, the debut year of the mysterious content “Eclipse”. The latest expansion therefore plays a rather important role at the narrative level, precisely because it represents the beginning of an intricate and fascinating series of events that should come to give us the “best Destiny ever”. But without getting lost in the charm of the future, let’s focus on the present by looking at the Beyond the Light campaign and its storyline, which sees great protagonists of the caliber of Eramis and Variks, and instead leaves the Unknown and even more Eris and the Drifter.

A little big notice: the article will contain some important spoilers!

Tough times require tough leaders

The whole Beyond the Light campaign is centered on a simple concept: the end justifies the means. This adage with a Machiavellian flavor has been applied as much by Eramis, and by his House of Salvation, as by the guardians who have decided to wield the dark Stasis precisely to oppose the forces of Kell, also endowed with the same power. Eramis is a fascinating antagonist as she is not evil for the pure sake of being, but acts driven by the desire to redeem her people after the trauma suffered following the abandonment of the Traveler.

In this, the fall is somewhat reminiscent of Skolas, the main opponent of the House of Wolves DLC (incidentally, here is our review of The House of Wolves). During the adventure, among other things, Eramis often tries to insinuate doubt in the soul of our guardians, asking us if we are sure of the Traveler’s loyalty and suggesting that sooner or later we will be abandoned just as happened to the Eliksni people. Despite these intriguing nuances, Eramis is unfortunately the classic Destiny villain: after all, he is seen little and has a short life, although his death isn’t all that certain. The other great protagonist is certainly Variks who, thanks to a truly perfect dubbing, stands out as a somewhat ambiguous and ambivalent figure (he was responsible for the escape of the infamous Barons at the time of The Forsaken), but with great playfulness. Unlike Eramis, Variks maintains an important role beyond the borders of the campaign, as a vendor on Europe.

At this point it is necessary to spend a few words on a crucial point in the qualitative balance of Beyond the Light, namely the duration of expansion. We tell you right away: those who expected a long and articulated campaign will inevitably be disappointed. Beyond Light indeed offers one rather limited range of missions, placing itself between the Forsaken (here is the review of Destiny 2: Forsaken) and Shadows from the Deep (here instead is the review of Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep) with regard to longevity. The count of hours of play is increased “artificially” with a stratagem already seen in the past, namely with the progressive increase of the level of power required from mission to mission. In this way, the less prepared players will be forced to stop to “level” between one assignment and the next, so that they can face the missions without too much difficulty.

An approach that, in all honesty, we do not particularly like: the increasing level of difficulty is more than legitimate during the course of a campaign, however it must never become the only means to increase the longevity of the experience. Anyway, playing as a team the weight of the levels is felt relatively little, and perhaps the proposal was tailored precisely to offer an invitation to cooperation. Moreover, in the past, the spokespersons of the study had already established that “friendship is Destiny 2’s best end-game content”.

Joking aside, the structure of the Oltre la Luce campaign does not reserve any great surprises. During the adventure we will have to track down and eliminate Eramis’s helpers (in total three henchmen all in all well characterized on a visual level) through the classic farming of enemies / events up to her, face the new assault included in the DLC, explore Europe a little everywhere (making a visit also to the Cosmodrome) and then deepening our knowledge of the Stasi, entering over and over again in communion with the Darkness to enjoy a full-bodied taste of the new classes.

Small big note of merit: the two sequences made in “graphic novel” style (the opening one and the one dedicated to the history of the Fallen) are a real joy for the eyes. In general it should be emphasized that all the the artistic and visual sector is at very satisfactory levels: Europe offers evocative views that alternate science fiction structures with merciless expanses of ice, where you are enchanted by the force of the elements.

In a nutshell, Beyond the Light cannot break away from the classic patterns of Destiny campaigns, in which the fight against the enemy of the moment and the growth of our guardian go hand in hand, with new skills to show off and to master. Among the great absentees, as we said at the beginning, are the Unknown Exo (his “flying creature” has totally disappeared from the radar), Eris Morn and the Drifter. When the launch trailer for Beyond the Light was released with the trio in plain sight, in fact, we all thought that these characters would play a crucial role in the expansion’s story, but they didn’t.

If nothing else, the Unknown carves out his own space as a guide to the discovery of the Stasi, but the others are simply extras with just a couple of lines of dialogue. For our part, we would have appreciated even just one mission each, just to better contextualize the presence of Eris and the Drifter on the icy Jovian moon. A great missed opportunity given the importance of these two characters in the context of Destiny lore.

Trying to sum up, then, how can we concretely evaluate the offer of Beyond the Light? In our opinion, this is not a bad campaign in the strict sense, but one could certainly do something more: the events flow well, the ideas to deepen one’s knowledge of the universe of the title are certainly offered, the eye has its part, however it is difficult to be fully satisfied. The lack of involvement of Eris and the Drifter, the absence of particular ludonarrative flashes and the weight of farming in the balance of longevity prevent Beyond by Light from winning a place among the best additional content produced by Bungie, alongside expansions such as The Taken King and The Forsaken.

Sure, compared to Shadows from the Deep there has been an improvement, but you could go a step further, dare a little more, maybe placing a couple more impact missions. If on the front of the narrative Bungie has kept the handbrake on, this cannot be said regarding everything that is told to us beyond the borders of the game, namely in the triumphs dedicated to Eramis and his House of Salvation, in the dark timeline of the Unknown or Eris Morn and the Stasi, without forgetting the masterful diaries by Clovis Bray, full of information on the Exo and the Golden Age.

Beyond the Light it seems then lay the foundation for something great (just think of the descent into the field of Xivu Arath and the Crow in the Season of the Hunt), however his campaign risks being quickly forgotten, as it is unable to establish itself as one of the most brilliant of the saga.