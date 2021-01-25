Tech News

Details of the OnePlus 9 are leaked

By Brian Adam
Via LetsGoDigital
As the launch of the new flagship phone of the OnePlus approaches, more details are being disseminated. Now a new filtration has revealed that the standard OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.68-inch Full HD flat screen, while the Pro model incorporates a 6.78-inch curved QHD screen.

Both models will come with screens punched by a 3.8mm hole located in the upper left. This hole is for the front camera. In addition to a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The OnePlus 9 comes with a powerful 4,500 mAh battery

Both sides of the OnePlus 9
Front and back of the OnePlus 9.
Via: Voice

These smartphones come with the Snapdragon 888 processor, accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Likewise, rumors also indicate that the three models that make up the series: the OnePlus 9 Lite, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with a fast 45 W wireless charge. This technology will allow the devices to be charged. in less than an hour.

The new OnePlus flagship smarthones are pretty slim. The standard model is about 8mm thick and the Pro 8.5mm. Regarding the weight, they do not exceed 200 grams. These features are inherited from the previous generation, the OnePlus 8.

Regarding the photographic section, rumors indicate that the standard OnePlus 9 comes with a 48-megapixel main lens and a 16-megapixel front. At the moment we do not have details about this component in the Pro model, however, the company has indicated that “it will have a better camera system.”

If we compare the OnePlus 9 series with OnePlus 8 we see few variants. More than the inclusion of a new processor, a slight increase in the battery and the Android 11 operating system, although the data indicated is based on a wave of rumors. At the moment we have to wait until mid-March of this year to find out more details.

