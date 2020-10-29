Deutsche to dust off merger with Commerzbank in 2021

Christian Sewing has had a surprisingly good year, but 2021 will be more difficult. The CEO of Deutsche Bank, which is worth € 17 billion, will likely have to abandon his target for medium-term profitability. Reliving a merger with rival Commerzbank is the most logical plan B.

A pandemic-fueled trading boom, relatively low loan losses, and sharp cost cuts have helped Sewing in 2020. Deutsche shares are up 17% this year, while the Euro Stoxx Banks Index is down 45 %.

In 2021, however, it will become apparent that Sewing’s goal of achieving an 8% return on tangible capital by 2022 is out of reach. It would require Deutsche to generate € 24.5 billion of revenue, according to our calculations, based on Sewing’s cost targets and analysts’ estimates for loan losses.

Even if investment banking income remains stable (which is unlikely as volatility dissipates), the rest of Deutsche would have to grow at an average annual rate of 1.1%. Instead, analysts expect the top line to narrow. Sewing alternatives are limited. There will be little fat left to lose by 2022 as it has committed to cutting costs by a quarter from the 2018 level, and has exited businesses such as stock trading.

Dusting off the aborted 2019 Commerzbank deal would help. A merger could generate annual savings of 2.9 billion euros, based on the 12% of the combined expenses that the merger of CaixaBank and Bankia is intended to achieve. Add that to the net income forecasts for the two banks, and the new group’s ROTE would reach 7% in 2022, according to our estimates, based on Refinitiv data. A single Deutsche would produce a 3.1% return that year, according to analysts.

Sewing’s cleanup makes your bank a more attractive partner than in 2019, when lenders suspended talks citing foreclosure risks and capital requirements. Deutsche has shed € 27 billion of risk-weighted assets through its bad bank, and should end up turning a profit next year. European regulators have also made clear that they will not necessarily increase capital requirements after mergers.

Finally, Commerzbank’s share value has fallen since the beginning of 2019. Assuming a 30% acquisition premium, Deutsche shareholders would own 70% of the new bank, up from 60% at the beginning of 2019, which it would give them more advantages. The Sewing renovation may not provide the expected benefits. But at least it’s making Deutsche fit for a merger.

>