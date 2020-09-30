Developed a chip that records thousands of brain cells

Zurich: After 15 years of tireless work, scientists in Switzerland have developed a chip that can record thousands of brain cells (neurons) with great precision and clarity.

Dr. Andreas Hairliman of ETH and his colleagues have noted the electrical activity of nerve cells in the laboratory. In this way, the activity of individual cells can be noted by placing a chip under a probe.

This row of microscopic electrodes is encapsulated on a chip. This chip has more electrodes than the pre-built system and records very detailed data. Thus the chip can also be used in many important tasks.

About 20,000 microscopic electrodes have been installed on the chip’s 4 mm long and 2 mm wide area. As a result, they feel the slightest tingling sensation in the nervous system. But these signals need to be amplified.

Another important point is that a large number of electrodes work very well and almost always note the electrical activity of many nerves. However, naturally it can also include electric noise or noise. But this chip uses the world’s most powerful and best amplifiers that note even the slightest activity of every nerve. In this way a very clear and unambiguous description of the whole system emerges.

According to the report, published in Nature Communications, the chip can record the electrical activity of heart cells, the retina of the eye and many parts of the brain. In some places it records the activity of more than 1000 cells at a time.

It is also expected to help with drug experiments and the development of new drugs. That is, it can be tested by putting medicine on a few thousand brain cells.