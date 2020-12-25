Developers under a million dollars receive emails from Apple

- Advertisement -

Apple decided, in November, create a new category of developer in the App Store that would become part of a new Small Business Program. We are about to end 2020 and the developers under a million dollarsThose who could be part of Apple’s new program begin to receive confirmation emails from the Californian company.

What does it mean to be part of the new Apple program? Something very simple and advantageous for developers, especially for small developers whose turnover does not exceed one million dollars. Basically if you meet the conditions, Apple will reduce its commission to 15%, a notable reduction if we take into account that Apple’s usual commission is 30%.

To be eligible for this program, which according to the company itself practically 98% of developers could choose of applications present in the App Store had a deadline of December 18 for your application.

And the first confirmations by the Cupertino are reaching developers in the form of email. These emails establish the basic terms of the new contract.

Very happy to hear that we got accepted to Apple Small Business Program. It is an encouraging move from Apple. They decreased the commission rate from 30% to 15%. pic.twitter.com/6aqOWQICoN – Ahmet Serdar Karadeniz (@aserkaradeniz) December 23, 2020

Basically, as we have already said it is about not have entered more than a million dollars in 2020 with all the apps of a developer. And to avoid a certain picaresque Apple establishes circumstances by which a developer could be expelled from the program.

Being part of Apple’s new program means reducing the company’s commission to 15%

“If you initiate an app transfer after December 31, 2020, or accept a transfer of an app that was initiated after December 31, 2020, you will no longer be eligible to participate in the program,“