Devil May Cry 5 review: Vergil wreaks havoc in the Special Edition

Old habits always die hard … Capcom seems to know this particularly well. Anyone who has been lucky enough to own the legendary PlayStation 2 and a copy of Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening will certainly remember how, not even a year after the launch of the original game, the third installment of the popular Japanese franchise returned to the market with a Special Edition that allowed you to even impersonate Vergil.

It did not matter that the re-release did not include any new story, nor unreleased levels designed specifically for Dante’s older brother: being able to control Vergil and tackle the entire campaign with a different moveset was still a valid incentive to buy back the game and repeat the game. enterprise. What we did not know at the time is that Vergil, over the years, would also be the “protagonist” of the Special Editions of the subsequent episodes, that is, complete re-editions of all the DLCs published for the basic versions and full of additional unpublished content (by the way, here the Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition review).

After the third, fourth episode and even the reboot simply titled DmC, here is the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, whose highlight is again represented by the presence of a playable and more aggressive Vergil than ever. Since the aforementioned also includes a new level of difficulty, support for ray tracing and the possibility of reaching 120 fps, we have tested the version for Xbox Series X for a long time and we offer you our impressions.

The devil’s new offerings

Before analyzing the contents of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition it should be noted that this time too Vergil’s character does not have a personal campaign, as the player, in the role of Sparda’s eldest son, can only repeat the twenty missions that previously featured Dante, Nero or the mysterious V. Except for a couple of unreleased cut-scenes, which help the user to better understand what happened to the revived Vergil even before the demonic tree Qliphoth shocked the inhabitants of Red Grave City (for all the details we suggest you consult the review of Devil May Cry 5 by our Francesco Fossetti), the campaign of the demon is devoid of all the films dedicated to the other three heroes, and therefore can be seen as a long and silent walk in the midst of hordes of angry demons, as well as ready to cut his skin for no specific reason. A lazy and far from virtuous narrative maneuver, to which Capcom fans are not strangers at all, and which also in this round places Vergil in situations originally designed for other characters and other fighting styles. As a result, if you were hoping to find brand new levels created especially for Vergil in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, you could face a bitter disappointment:

the introduction of Dante’s brother is more than anything else an operation devoted to fanservice (not surprisingly, starting from 15 December 2020 owners of the original version will have the opportunity to purchase Vergil as DLC for the modest sum of € 5) and its campaign, which in the main menu is even separate from that of the other three hunters demons, should only be addressed after completing the story as Dante, Nero and V. As pointed out at the beginning, the only innovations introduced by the re-edition concern the playful component and the technical sector, here called to show the muscles of the current flagships Sony and Microsoft. The Turbo mode, for example, increases the overall speed of the game by 20%, making the already heart-pounding fights even more frenetic and demanding, also because the user, having very reduced reaction windows, is forced to review the their fighting style and above all to get used to reading the action with the right timing. As everything on the screen moves faster than normal, the chances of missing a shot, suffering the offensive of the enemies and seeing your combo interrupted grow dramatically, but it is equally true that the increase in speed is beneficial and simplifies the creation of elegant and spectacular combos.

Having to compensate with timely and furious reactions the inability to perform precise and calculated movements, the Turbo mode radically alters the experience and offers a rather high level of challenge that, to the delight of maniacs always looking for onerous or even frustrating tests , in the final missions of the adventure leads to an absolute and exhilarating delirium.

Definitely less successful than the first, the second unreleased content of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is represented by the mode “Mythical Dark Knight“, which is an extra difficulty level for the campaign.

Peculiarity of the “Mythical Dark Knight” mode is the presence of an exorbitant number of enemies, which in waves invade the screen up to occupy it entirely and in certain situations even prevent the player from viewing the controlled character. Whether it’s the first or the last level of the campaign, you will find yourself facing an exaggerated and infamous amount of opponents, so much so that during our test we could not help but notice a certain similarity with the rhythms that distinguish the musou genre (as we told you in our test of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition). A deliberately unbalanced and prohibitive experience, which unlike the Turbo mode should not be interpreted as an additional level of challenge devised to satisfy the wishes of the admirers of difficulty, but as a sort of tech demo in charge of flaunting the superior performance offered by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and, by extension, the new version of the game.

The demon returned from hell

It is useless to go around it: as expected, the highlight of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is Vergil himself, whose moveset is very reminiscent of the one sported in DMC 4. Dante’s brother has four different weapons at his disposal, three of which can be used in close combat and one suitable for long range attacks. Let’s start with the latter – the so-called Mirage Blade – which by pressing the appropriate key (X for the Microsoft machine and Square for the Sony console) allows you to launch countless ghost swords at enemies and quickly bring the indicator to the maximum of the style, just as it happened with the evocations of V. Of course, the damage inflicted by the aforementioned weapon is really minimal, but the possibility of throwing blades non-stop meets both conservative strategies, therefore based on combat at a safe distance, and the riskier ones, also because nothing prevents the player from simultaneously pressing the button assigned to the melee combo (Y on Xbox Series X | S and Triangle on PlayStation 5) to speed up the elimination of the target.

Whether you decide to resort to the legendary Yamato or the Mirage Edge – a ghostly version of Dante’s Force Edge – on the battlefield Sparda’s eldest son is an unstoppable fury: precise and effective, its short range assaults are so impetuous and lightning fast as to give the player a heady (not to say addictive!) sense of omnipotence.

The unprecedented speed of the character makes it possible to break eye contact with the enemy engaged and to swoop a moment later under the nose of the next target, in order to escape at the last second from the opponent’s combos and eliminate entire groups of demons in a few seconds. regardless of the degree of difficulty selected. Besides the swords, Vergil also has the “Beowulf” fighting style, which basically allows him to equip massive vambraces and demonic boots to unleash blows of unprecedented power, smash through walls and smash the bones of anyone who dares to stand in his way. Of all the resources available to Vergil, who already with only physical combos is literally able to tear apart any game balance, the most fanciful and innovative is represented by the Doppelganger that the player can evoke using the Devil Bringer.

After filling the gauge, a demon will swoop onto the battlefield to assist Vergil, attacking adjacent enemies and helping to skyrocket the style gauge.

Without detracting from the grotesque and phenomenal power-ups accessible in the latest campaign missions (a power very similar to that of his brother Dante, but which we will not analyze to avoid any spoilers for users at their first rodeo), Vergil’s ace in the hole is not even the Doppelganger, but a “certain character” whose son Sparda’s can require immediate intervention: a combination of keys allows you to summon another warrior who, if necessary, completely restores Vergil’s health bar and allows the player to deliver a deadly blow.

A taste of next-gen

After Vergil, the most captivating element of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition can only be the performance offered by the new generation consoles. If already in its original version DMC 5 was a feast for the eyes, Ray Tracing gave us a disarming and stunning glance, especially in missions set in the streets of Red Grave City. From the balconies of the buildings to the cars parked and waiting to be accidentally destroyed during the white weapon clashes, every element of the suggestive urban center has been enriched with details, in order to sublimate its beauty. An almost miraculous operation, which corresponds to an exorbitant and not always justifiable cost: a frame rate anchored to 30 frames per second.

Giving up the wonderful graphic trappings, anyone with a 120 Hz television or a 144 Hz monitor can instead enjoy Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition at 120 fps, with a variable resolution starting from 1080p. During our test we much preferred the third solution, which by abandoning both 120 fps and the spectacular lighting offered by Ray Tracing allows DMC 5 to run at 60 fps and keep the resolution in 4K. An “intermediate” configuration which, after all, ensures a very smooth experience, without however putting aside the wonders created with the precious Capcom RE Engine.