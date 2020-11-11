Devil May Cry V Special Edition, PS5 Review; Vergil May Cry

As we have already seen in the past impressions, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is a version designed for Xbox Series and PS5 with some extras and improvements in order to make your purchase attractive compared to the cheaper and more compatible version of DMC 5 available on PS4 and Xbox One. More than an intergenerational game, we are talking about a ” repackaging ”, a version of the title that we all know with some extras to tempt the first users of the new consoles.

The game is still magnificent and we are not going to analyze it again here, since we already did it at the time and the main content is not altered in this version beyond the graphical improvements. We will therefore focus on the news, both graphics and content, in order to shed light on how recommendable Capcom’s game can be for this beginning of generation. We have already mentioned the three pillars on which the virtues of this Special Edition can rest, which on the other hand follows a certain tradition in the saga when it comes to incorporating that name.

The cold edge of Yamato

Of course, one of the main attractions of the Special Edition is the incorporation of Vergil as a playable character, a tradition associated with special editions of Devil May Cry since the third part and one that fans of the saga cannot get enough of. Playing with Dante’s brother is always an unmissable pleasure, because of the aesthetics, because of the presence and because having Yamato in hand, with that elegant and varied combat style is something that elevates the game as a whole.

We can handle Vergil from the very beginning as soon as we can access the mission selector, we just have to press a button in the menu and we can automatically start the campaign with him, in a parallel way to the original. This approach is an additional advantage, since will allow us to play the whole game with him, without going through the character changes required by the story, which arguably doesn’t make much sense but is made more satisfying by the fact that we can focus on their complex and attractive skill set all the way. Of course, if you have not played the main campaign, we recommend doing it before so that everything makes some sense, although it can also be argued that nothing happens to want to enjoy an action game simply for the pleasure of doing it, without more.

Those who have already controlled Vergil in other editions know what to expect, since the character maintains weapons, style and philosophy, with some touches. Yamato remains essential, with Balrog gloves and a new Mirage sword that comes to represent one of his newest new abilities; the ability to create a demonic double that will emulate the movements we make, increasing the damage and allowing us to do more devastating combos. The concentration bar is back and the economy of movement is rewarded, not hitting the blind and making sure that each movement seeks the annihilation of our enemies in the shortest possible time. It certainly seems like the most notable addition to this edition, although we must not lose sight of the fact that it can also be purchased through paid DLC in the editions already present, in December.

A generational leap content

Presenting itself as a launch title for the new consoles, it was unthinkable to appear without some technical or graphic improvement to sell. Of course, the workhorse of this beginning of the generation is Ray Tracing, so it is a must and in the absence of a city full of crystals and reflective surfaces as in Miles Morales, the only way to give it more presence is increasing puddles and reflective surfaces on the ground, plus some notable moments with other surfaces, windows and any other element that allows this technique to show off. In its most luxurious version, which would be 4K with uncompromising Ray Tracing, the framerate dances in an unacceptable way for the nature of the game, resulting more of a technical demo without optimization than a real game mode, perhaps interesting for a “walk” in easy mode to see the RE Engine to the maximum of its current features.

To enjoy the game with Ray Tracing and an adequate framerate at 60 FPS We will have to activate the performance mode, in which the resolution drops to 1080p. It is a commitment at all levels and the image quality is obviously not the same, but it is the way to enjoy the reflections and the extra atmosphere generated by the light sources. If we deactivate the Ray-Tracing and activate the high frequency mode, we can reach 120 FPS -not fixed- as long as our television supports them (which is not our case so we have an opinion on it).

More important than all this is the added difficulty mode of Legendary Dark Knight. It is an extra difficulty mode, incompatible with Ray Tracing, in which it not only raises the difficulty to the maximum in terms of life or damage of the enemies, but also increases the number of these on screen to the maximum possible, turning each encounter into a satisfying sangria for survival (in style, though). It is a practical application of the new hardware that does directly affect the possibilities of the game, so it is a welcome addition. The turbo mode, which increases the speed of the game, is not such a striking addition and it is sometimes difficult to control the tempo of the combos in contrast to the normal rhythm, but it will surely also find its fans who end up dominating it.

With all the aforementioned, it only remains to answer the question of whether the asking price, about € 39.99 For this Special Edition, it is the right one. If you have not played Devil May Cry 5 and you like action games, the answer is a resounding yes; This is the best gateway right now to one of the best action games of the present / last generation and its qualities remain robust in this first batch of games for the new generation. If you have the old version and are wondering if it is worth checking out again, the answer already gets a bit more blurred. Vergil will be available as a paid DLC for these versions, which already takes some of the motivation out of the Special Edition. The graphical improvements, the Legendary Dark Knight mode and Turbo mode remain as the exclusive increases of the new version and while desirable, they may not be enough motivation to buy the game again (or yes). It will be everyone’s decision.

CONCLUSION We can not ignore our consideration of Capcom perhaps could have chosen a path, less expensive upgrade for those who have the game and want to access its improvements. Surely with a paid DLC the available version could have been perfectly updated to include the content of the Special Edition, without having to pay almost € 40 to buy a game that is already on our shelves. We are also surprised that this edition is exclusive to the Xbox Series and PS5, when the built-in changes would look extremely good on high-end computers – although we have little doubt that sooner or later they will arrive. But this only addresses the logical considerations if you already have it on your shelf. If this is not the case, it goes without saying that it is an extraordinary title and a highly recommended purchase for your first hours with the new generation.

THE BEST It’s still as fantastic as the last time

Vergil is a real pass and we can play it all season

The graphical improvements are eye-catching, although the framerate should be king

The legendary dark knight mode will give a lot of play WORST A paid expansion from the original game could have been valued

Some decisions about how the framerate is maintained in some modes