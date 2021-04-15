DGT 3.0: the road safety app wants you to avoid traffic jams or go through a city without traffic lights

- Advertisement -

miDGT is the first door that was opened so that, truly, citizens could have important information (licenses, vehicle records, etc.) stored on our mobile phone, in such a way that it is possible to carry it with us and with full legal guarantees. Although it is also true that there is still a small way to go, which seems that the DGT is ready to conclude. Nowadays, when we talk about connected vehicles, we are talking about a set of technologies that improve road safety. Now, these advances are especially relevant thanks to 5G, since it means that any connection will be practically in real time. By 2025, the EU will have invested 3.5 billion euros for the development of this technology. On this date, urban areas, the main roads and railway lines are expected to already have 5G coverage. DGT 3.0: the road safety app is updated and wants you to avoid traffic jams or go through a city without traffic lights The objective in the near future will be to be able to anticipate the dangers that may appear on the road as if they had a “third eye” at the wheel or a “Sixth Sense”. With current technology this can already be done and in the future it will reach our mobile phones. DGT 3.0 is a platform that allows the different road users to be connected in real time, offering them real-time traffic information at all times and thus allowing them to achieve safer and more intelligent mobility ”, the organization assures. In July, the regulations that approve the use of the V-16 luminous device will be effective, which will replace the triangle in the emergency pre-signaling. This device incorporates a geolocation system that will allow all incidents, accidents and breakdowns that occur to be located. This regulation introduces another novelty, operators of roadside assistance vehicles (cranes) must communicate electronically the location of the damaged vehicle. But there are more news: Any road infrastructure operator must inform the DGT cloud about the planned works, the kilometer point where each of those that are being executed begins and ends and in real time. low emission zones and warn the driver that his vehicle cannot circulate and do so in sufficient time to allow him to look for an alternative Know the beginning and end of a sporting event with geolocation devices in the incident cars. You will be able to identify all the cyclists on the road if, for example, each bicycle has an integrated geolocation device. DGT 3.0, allows the interconnection between all the actors that are part of this ecosystem: vehicle manufacturers, rental companies, public transport platforms, city councils, insurers, manufacturers of connectivity devices, providers of applications related to safe and efficient mobility and the different road users. Connected roads? There are studies that are evaluating the need to adapt the roads, sensorizing sections to obtain traffic information and develop electric mobility or the autonomous vehicle: First phase (2020 to 2022): it will improve the physical infrastructure of the different corridors with sensors to provide the adequate road safety. From 2022 to 2026: corridors will already have enough technology so that tasks can be more complex, allowing road loading, prioritizing public transport, access to shared vehicles or virtual emergency lanes. manage traffic in a more dynamic way, maximizing network capacity, fluidity and flexibility, helping to reduce congestion and pollution. Connected mobility will reach everyone through the mobile phone. And it will not require a major adaptation of the infrastructures. Precisely, the advantage of telephone communications is that services can be provided in any way that has 4G or 5G digital coverage.