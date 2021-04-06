Did the hotline that connected the US to the USSR really exist during the Cold War?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If you are interested in the topic of tension between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, then you have probably heard the rumor of a mysterious red telephone with which the two great leaders of both countries communicated to avoid misunderstandings. Today we will reveal the secrets behind this device and we will tell you the truth about the Cold War hotline.

Let’s start with the biggest tidbit: the famous red phone is not actually a phone.

The device with which the Pentagon connects to the Kremlin is nothing like the one we have been shown in the movies. In fact, it is not even a single device that is used for this purpose and no phone calls are made to carry out the contact.

The truth is that both countries communicate through teletypes, faxes and secure computer links to transmit important messages, which are intended to avoid a confrontation between the two powers.

The idea of ​​maintaining a direct line between the United States and the Soviet Union appeared in 1950, but it was not until 1962 that it was carried out as President John F. Kennedy and Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev came to the brink of the war during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Thus, in 1963 the new system was launched, which consisted of teletype machines that allowed the two countries to send written messages to each other through a transatlantic cable.

This system was managed by military translators, who were in charge of transmitting the messages of their commanders-in-chief through two systems: a radio line and a transatlantic cable.

The first message to be sent was the following: “The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy’s dog’s back 1234567890”, which translates to “The swift brown fox jumped on the back of the lazy dog ​​1234567890”. This message is not a code, but a pangram, that is, a text that contains all the letters of the alphabet, which is used to test messages, fonts and more. In Spanish, we usually use the phrase: “The swift Hindu bat happily ate cardillo and kiwi. The stork played the saxophone behind the straw palenque ”.

During the Nixon administration in the United States, satellite links were added to the hotline and, in 1986, it was updated to include high-speed fax capability. Since 2008, this system changed to be handled through email. The objective has always been to exchange information through text and avoid verbal conversations, since misunderstandings could be generated.

But where did the myth of the red phone come from?

At the time, the United States had a new hotline system operated by the Continental Air Defense Command that was used to defend the nation against nuclear attack. These usually differed from other telephones because the devices that connected these emergency lines were colored red.

This is probably the reason why the myth of the red telephone became popular, since the color itself symbolizes urgency.

In addition, one of the Russian translators, Major Glenn Nordine, at 87, once commented on a general’s desk located near the machinery at the National Military Command Center. There was a red telephone on the desk, and Nordine said it was the means of communication that both countries used to communicate, through which test messages were sent. That would be another possible origin of the legend.

And who used it?

The first American president to use this line was Lyndon Johnson in 1967, who discussed the Six Day War in the Middle East with politician Alexei Kosygin.

Richard Nixon used it four years later, during the time of tension between India and Pakistan, in which he communicated with former Secretary General Leonid Brezhnev. He also used it in 1973 to discuss another of the Middle East flare-ups.

Jimmy Carter also used it to discuss the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and Ronald Reagan is said to have used it often and not just in crisis situations.

Finally, we know that in 2016 former President Barack Obama used it to communicate with Vladimir Putin and warn him about the use of hackers to disrupt the US elections.

Most likely, this means of direct communication between the two nations will continue to be used for many years to come, so that great leaders speak about matters of great importance and misunderstandings are avoided. And you, what do you think are the topics of conversation that are discussed there?

.