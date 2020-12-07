Did you delete an imported PDF on your mobile? With this app you can recover it

PDF files are part of the work system of many people, since it is in this format that the documents they handle are found. This type of file can also be handled from the smartphone, considering that it supports it and that it is our complementary work tool. But the tool that we will present to you is not really to open or edit them, but to recover deleted PDF files.

So, if you deleted some important PDF from your Android and want to bring it back, then you must know Recover PDF Files.

What you need to recover deleted PDF files

Deleting data from storage drives is not the final end of these files. This is because they are not actually deleted, but rather are removed from the foreground and brought to the bottom of the memory block it occupies. For this reason, recovering deleted PDF files is a possibility and on Android we can make it a reality through Recover PDF Files.

While there are many applications that recover deleted files, Recover PDF Files takes care of PDF formats. In this way, if you are looking to recover files in this format, you can dedicate yourself exclusively to them with this app.

The process to recover deleted PDF files on your Android is as simple as installing the application and selecting the “Docs Scanner” option. This will immediately start scanning your device memory for those PDF files that you have deleted. At the end of the process, a screen will be displayed with all the files that have been recovered.

At this point, it will only be a matter of selecting the one you were looking for and then touching the “Recover” button. This will run the recovery of the files and store them in the application folder. In this way, you can recover deleted PDF files, without having to touch other formats in order to make the task easier.

To prove it, follow this link.

.