Diego Luna in “Harry Potter” ?: a company congratulated him on his birthday, but he made a mistake

In social networks Diego Luna became a trend on his 41st birthday, the reason being that the Facebook from the chain of cinemas Cinépolis made a mistake congratulating the actor.

“Charolastras united to celebrate a great of Mexican cinema. Hugs to Diego Luna and around there, tell us which movie you liked the most, ”he shared Cinépolis on your Facebook account.

The error of the account was sharing an image where the actress appears Maggie smith, who plays the teacher Mcgonagall in the saga of Harry Potter. The actress of these films had been recognized yesterday for the same account in her normal activity of celebrating actors and directors.

Immediately users of social networks began to joke about the virtual error, while the cinema account withdrew the publication.

“Do you remember when Diego Luna was a woman and was in Harry Potter? the truth is not me but Cinépolis yes, “wrote a user on his Twitter account while sharing the error of the account.

“Cinépolis congratulating Diego Luna and showing her great capacity for transformation into a British lady ”wrote another user.

Diego Luna is an actor, producer, director and activist, who was born on December 29, 1979 in Toluca and today celebrates his 41st birthday.

The Mexican has been featured in productions such as Rogue one from Star Wars, And your mom too, The book of life, Frida and Rude and Corny. The actor is part of a social movement called The Day After, where he serves as founder and seeks to make visible and enhance the work of organizations, groups and social movements.

Other celebrities and people from the cinema congratulated the actor, like his friend and partner Gael Garcia, who wrote the following:

“Diego Luna has his birthday today, my soul mate and companion of various dimensions. Especially in the mystery, where we enjoy being next to each other while we watch a movie or play. What a chingón to share an armchair with him in this life. Hugs, Dieguisime! ”, He wrote on his Twitter account.

Currently the Mexican actor is in the recording of the series Andor, the prequel to Rogue One, where he reprises the role of Cassian Andor.

The series is focused on the character of the Mexican actor. Diego Luna He expressed his opinion on this project in a video: “We are getting ready, we are building stages, we are rehearsing, training, trying on our outfits. We are doing everything to make sure we have the best show. I am very excited to have the opportunity to explore Cassian. It’s a lot of fun going to a set that emulates something you like so much, “I comment on the series Disney +.

Star Wars: Andor is filming in London, according to Lucasfilm at the Disney presentation the actor will also serve as the show’s executive producer.

This prequel will run until 2022. “‘Rogue One” In many ways it was a tape that connected new audiences with the biggest fans. It was a bittersweet feeling at the premiere, knowing it would only be a tape. But then the magic happens, right? ”, The Mexican actor began to reflect.

The preview of the series revealed that it will consist of 12 episodes for the first season and will have more than 200 people within the cast. Designers, scriptwriters and more staff members explained that its production is similar to that of another film within the cinematographic universe.

