Difference between a “router”, a “modem” and a “switch”

When it comes to network installation between computers, there are physically very similar devices, such as a router, a modem and a switch, but they are not the same thing. Each of them has a different operation, usability and even price, so it is necessary to know the differences between each one.

The modem is responsible for modulating the Internet signal to pass it to a router that carries the wireless connection to connected devices or by cable to a switch so that it can distribute it to other local computers

So that you learn to distinguish them, we will tell you what the functions of each of them are, what they are for and how to use them in an Internet connection:

-Modem: it is a device designed to interpret the internet signal that is received from the telephone line, through an RJ11 cable, and through an RJ45 (network) cable it takes it to a device such as a computer or laptop so that it can be connect. There are modem models that also distribute the signal directly through a wireless or Wi-Fi connection to connect to the Internet without wiring. These are classified as Modem-routers and can have internal or external antennas to extend the range of the signal. Also, it is possible to convert the mobile into a modem using the data from the equipment as a signal to distribute.

-Router: it is a device designed to route or channel the Internet signal that it receives from a modem, to other devices, either by wired or wireless. These equipments vary according to the amplitude capacity of the signal, strength to overcome walls and maximize its reach, transmission speed, dimensions, among other characteristics.

-Switch: It is a device that is responsible for interconnecting computers within the same local network (LAN, acronym in English). To do this, it uses a series of cabling to distribute the Internet connection between computers or servers physically located in the same place. It employs the standard model called Ethernet, a connection technology that enables communication between devices and also serves as a data transmission control protocol.

The switches have different numbers of ports, ranging from four to hundreds of them, which are used to connect the cabling and thus distribute the network to other equipment. However, the Internet connection does not come from the switch, but from a router that is in charge of extending the signal to these computers and which is taken from the modem.

