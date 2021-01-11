DigiBoXx, a free 20GB cloud storage service

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Cloud storage has become so popular and occupied by so many users that Google had to stop with much of the service for free and start charging. This mechanism solved many problems related to data accessibility and immediately wowed those who frequently need files on hand. In that sense, we want to introduce you to a service created in India that offers 20GB of free cloud storage.

Its name is DigiBoxx and as in the rest of the cloud storage services, you will be able to save multimedia files, documents and everything you want.

20GB of free cloud storage, just by signing up

The case of free storage space offered by Google and the removal of deleted space from Google Photos, left many users searching for options. Although we can still count on the space of services such as OneDrive or Dropbox, it is also likely that most users are already using this service. In that sense, DigiBoxx is presented as a great alternative that also offers a good amount of free cloud storage.

If you were looking for a cloud storage service where you do not have to invest money, with this you will have 20GB available when you register. It should also be noted that DigiBoxx has apss for Android and iOS that will allow you to quickly access your data.

DigiBoxx’s interface is quite friendly and its way of use is not too different from other services of its kind. In this way, once inside, you can create folders and store photos, videos, audios, documents and even executables, with a maximum size of 2GB. Additionally, you can add as many collaborators as you want in order to share the stored files with others.

DigiBoxx is a perfect alternative for those looking for a complementary and free cloud storage service. If this is your case, don’t hesitate to sign up to get the 20GB for free.

To prove it, follow this link.

.