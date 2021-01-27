DigiSigner, a free service to sign PDF files

- Advertisement -

So far, the PDF format has been in existence for 27 years and continues to be very relevant. This format remains in force especially in the work and academic environment, where they are used as the output format for digitization. Taking into account that nowadays there are more and more legal processes that are supported by this format, a way to digitally sign PDF files is necessary.

For this reason, we want to introduce you to the DigiSigner service, a website from where you can sign any PDF in various ways.

Sign PDF files from the browser? Very easy!

We live in an age where ways to save paper are being sought in all areas. There are many reasons that push organizations to this measure, however, those that point to saving money and facilitating the storage of documents are very clear. So, when printing any document, it is done virtually by converting it into PDF. This opens the need to comply with a very important step and that is the signing of the document.

To cover this need, we have the free service that DigiSigner offers, with 3 signature modalities. In this way, you will be able to maintain all these processes through PDF files, avoiding the consumption of paper.

To start signing your PDF files, go to the DigiSigner website from the link at the end of this article. On the main page you will be greeted by an area where you must drag the PDF file to be signed.

When uploading the document, you will go to the work area where you can see it and you will have to select the place where you will sign.

Once located, click and it will display a box with the 3 signature modalities: writing it from the keyboard, drawing it with the mouse or a stylus or loading the image of your signature. You will only have to choose the mode you want, and add your signature to the document to download it ready. So you can sign your PDF files to finalize any legal process that merits your signature in a document.

