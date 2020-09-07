Digital media in Spain boast about 350,000 paying subscribers, but each one makes its own war

Paying for a newspaper at the kiosk is logical; doing it for a newspaper on the internet seems strangely absurd. For years the generalist and niche media have published their content at no cost to Internet users, but this is changing all over the world and, lately, in Spain.

El País, El Mundo, elDiario.es, El Español, Público and many other generalist media are trying to make the leap to a subscription model that already has some success stories in the United States. Those efforts seem to be paying off, and there are already about 350,000 readers who are paying for what they read in these media. The question is whether the trend will take hold and we can speak at the end of a change of era in a business that until now relied primarily on advertising to be profitable.

Digital subscriptions take off in Spain

The data from a study carried out by the members of the Master in Innovation in Journalism (MIP) reveal that the recent start-up of payment walls in media such as El Mundo or El País has had a striking reception.

In fact, in El País there are already more than 64,000 paying readers according to data from September 2020, four months after the activation of its payment wall. In fact, in El País internal sources consulted by the MIP reveal that the newspaper already has 110,000 subscribers, of which those 64,000 are exclusively digital. In El Mundo, where they have been with him for 10 months, they have already reached 50,000 users.

Eldiario.es has been operating since 2012 with a mixed model: open content, but with partners who voluntarily subscribe to support the publication with certain benefits. This project has also been remarkably successful, with 56,000 members currently subscribed to this newspaper.

According to these experts, the data are hopeful for the future of some media that have seen how the advertising models began to pose a complex future. In some cases, these media offer their subscribers an ad-free experience., while others curiously retain the partial or total appearance of ads and combine it with subscription income.

Still, it is important to note that these data They have also been favored by promotional periods and prices that have allowed access to these subscriptions at prices lower than their initial cost. Perhaps it is soon therefore to speak of a clear success, but of course the numbers attract attention.

Learning from those who have already succeeded

The activation of payment walls in the mainstream media of our country has been generally late and confusing, with various philosophies and ways to close content. Porous walls that allow free reading of a certain number of content per month (such as El País) are mixed with approaches such as El Mundo in which only certain “premium” content -reports, opinion topics- are banned from non-subscribers .

Data: NYT. Graphic: Axios Visuals.

This move to a paywall has certainly brought a lot of respect to the mainstream media in Spain, but it seems that the positive experiences in foreign media has encouraged those responsible for these headers to make that decision.

The reference case is that of The New York Times, which as indicated in Axios for the first time in its nearly 170 years of history earned more from his digital products than from his print newspaper in the second quarter of 2020.

This enormous success seems to have shown the way, and in the United States we have been able to see how various generalist and vertical media (with the economic ones -FT, WSJ as clear examples-) have been implementing the subscription model. In technology, for example, Bloomberg, Wired or Ars Technica have raised various types of paywalls.

This trend seems to extend to the apparent good reception of users, who have begun to subscribe for “all free” for reasons that go beyond being able to read those topics and that for example They respond to fidelity to a medium that has contributed a lot to them for years and now asking for help to move forward and reinforce issues in the future.

And what about the Spotify of the media?

The situation in the text media is very different from streaming video or music: there services such as Netflix or Spotify serve as content aggregators for various production companies, record companies and creators (independent or not).

In the traditional generalist media that for a long time lived on paper, the move to a subscription model has been much more painful. The El País experiment in November 2002 ended in a notorious failure, for example, and it has taken us almost 20 years to see how this newspaper vol, and as with video or music, the idea would be to be able to access different pieces of different media without being tied to one exclusively.

The idea does not seem to have much future at the moment: the big headers are waging their own war in this regard At most, we have seen initiatives such as Orbyt’s, in which we found a subscription to media mostly from Unidad Editorial like El Mundo or Marca, although both La Razón and El Periódico de Catalunya have also ended up joining forces.

This project is an isolated case in a segment in which for now each media outlet is defending its own: here the stress of subscriptions can be especially noticeable —An annual subscription to El País costs 96 euros a year, in El Mundo 59 euros a year, and elDiario.es 80 euros a year, for example- and makes each medium act like a small walled garden more that plays on user loyalties to a header, an editorial tone, and even a way of presenting content.

It seems difficult therefore that we see that aggregator that would act as a ‘Spotify of the media’. Maybe only if those subscription models do not work as these headers wait for us to finish assisting in a centralization or unification of efforts and to the old man ‘if you can’t with your enemy … “.

That, of course, remains to be seen. At the moment, yes, the figures seem to reflect that readers in Spain seem little by little willing to pay for what they read when these contents and the experience compensate them (or when they do not give them another option with a paywall, of course).