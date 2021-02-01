Digital Terrestrial: February 2021 begins with some news, a new TV channel arrives

- Advertisement -

It starts today February, and with it come several interesting news from the digital terrestrial front. From today, in fact, we report a new entry in the TV guide of users on the national territory, which is added to some small changes in a region.

Obviously starting from the National Mux, this is the Rete A Mux 2, where the Quadrifoglio TV channel present at position 163 of the TV and decoder has been eliminated. Recently it had been renamed “Shopping Woman”, but evidently the managers preferred to eliminate it to make room, always in the same position on the same Mux, for the GO-TV broadcaster, which is broadcast in high definition as it is based on the H .264. This means that to hook it you will need to have a decoder capable of fully supporting this codec.

According to the issuer, Go-TV will offer a varied program, however, linked to the world of motorsport, to which programs related to gaming, food, music, children and more will be added.

As for local TV, however, the changes concern the Mux Telesabina 2000 in Lazio, where the census of the channels was made. This mux takes the place of Canale Italia Mux 2, which we have had the opportunity to talk about in the past on these pages.