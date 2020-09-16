Digital terrestrial, new frequency change: here are the news for September 2020

New change of frequencies for digital terrestrial. Interested are the Medaiset 1, Medaiset 3 and DFree muxes, which will require a new re-tuning of the decoders to re-engage the channels. Let’s see the news though.

Italia 2 and Premium Cinema 2 have in fact changed frequency, and although they are still visible at the current positions (66 and 566 for Italia 2 and 464 for Cinam), they have passed from Mediaset Mux DFree to Mux 3 and from Mediaset Mux 1 to DFree respectively.

Consequently, if you try to reach the channels without having done the channel search again, you will find yourself in front of a sign that says “this channel has changed frequency. immediately start the channel search on your TV or decoder to continue receiving it“.

For the rest, the frequencies and channels of our list of the beginning of the year remain active. We remind you that in a little less than a year the switch off to the new DVB-T2 digital terrestrial will officially start, which will force many families to change their equipment in order to hook up the channels again. According to an estimate by Confindustria in Italy there are 30 million TVs to be replaced in total, of which 9 million by 1 September 2021 as only MPEG-2.