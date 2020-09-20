Digital terrestrial, new numbering change: here are the news for September 2020

After the change in frequency we talked about in the past few days, the digital terrestrial changes face again. As of yesterday, September 18th, in fact, the numbering has changed, in view of the start of the new season.

In fact, since yesterday the canal Sky Cinema for You, which was introduced last March in conjunction with the lockdown, to give subscribers the opportunity to enjoy a few films with the family, has finished broadcasting at position 484 of the Sky package on digital terrestrial.

In its place, Sky Sport is back who will handle the broadcast of the new Serie A championship starting tonight.

On the Mux DFree, moreover, it was Mediaset Premium Cinema 2 channel added to position 464, while on Mux Mediaset3 Mediaset Italia 2 was added to position 66, which was implemented in copy at 566.

In light of these new features, we recommend tuning decoders and televisions to match the new frequencies and, above all, the new channels that have been added.

In the coming months, viewers will be called on several times to carry out the operation, in view of the switch off to DVB-T2 digital terrestrial, which will start over the next few months throughout Italy and will also force the change of various TVs.