Digital Terrestrial: the numbering changes in two Italian regions today 24 January 2021

Yet news for digital terrestrial, in some Italian regions. Today, Sunday 24 January 2021, we report some important news in two areas of our country, where the changes introduced on some Muxes will lead to a change in the numbering.

Let’s start fromEmilia Romagna and on the Mux Teleducato, which has been surveyed and requires equipment to be tuned to fully engage the channels. After completing the procedure, however, it will only be possible to follow TV Parma at position 12 of the TV guide, and Tele Reggio at 296. As for the other channels, while hooking them up, you will see a black screen.

News also for Lombardy and in general the areas of Italy where the Mux Canale Italia B connects. Here all the channels have been deleted and in their place a general re-tuning sign has been inserted, in which users are invited and carry out the search to connect the high quality broadcasters. The same novelty also concerns the Mux Canale Italia 2 in Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio and Sicily.

These innovations are added to those reported on digital terrestrial throughout Italy a few days ago, but in the coming months other tunings will probably be required as the transition to DVB-T2 will get closer.