Digital terrestrial, the numbering changes: Paramount Network HD arrives on Tivùsat

By Brian Adam
Pleasant news on the digital terrestrial of Tivùsat. From today, in fact, at position 127, Paramount Network HD is available, a new channel that...
Whatsapp working on messages that delete themselves: here's how they will work

While the Android beta of Whatsapp has confirmed the possibility of silencing the chat forever, from the iOS counterpart we receive news that the...
iCloud on Android: how to access and what functions can be managed

iCloud is the Apple's cloud storage service that keeps photos, files, notes and other content always up-to-date and available anytime, anywhere.
ASUS ROG Phone 3 Review: he is always the best gaming smartphone

ROG has renewed its gaming smartphone focusing once again on power and autonomy, as well as on an even more versatile control system. Asus' new...
Brian Adam
Digital terrestrial, the numbering changes: Paramount Network HD arrives on TivùsatPleasant news on the digital terrestrial of Tivùsat. From today, in fact, at position 127, Paramount Network HD is available, a new channel that replaces Paramount Network (present at 27) which will broadcast films and TV series.

As observed by Tivùsat, it is the fifty-fifth channel in high definition available on the free satellite platform. The list of Tivùsat channels is constantly updated and this new entry will be welcomed by everyone.

We are very happy to be able to offer the HD version of the channel to the public of Paramount Network, seeing the stories in high quality will increase the value of the involvement of our audience and confirms that Paramount Network is a key brand for the consolidation of our business“Said Alberto Carrozzo of ViacomCBS Italia, which was also echoed by Beatrice Coletti, president of Tivùsat who said she was a spectator and president of Tivù”pleased with the choice of Paramount Network HD, a confirmation of the centrality that tivùsat has assumed in recent years, for its vast satellite offer: unique, free and quality“.

