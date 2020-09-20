Latest newsTop Stories

Dinosaurs for sale: Price “only” Rs 133 crore!

By Brian Adam
The 37-foot-long T-Rex structure is named 'Stan'. (Photo: Internet)
New York: A dinosaur skeleton has been put up for sale at a New York auction house, with bids starting soon at ڈالر 8 million, or about 1.33 billion Pakistani rupees (133 million Pakistani rupees).

The structure, which is actually the dinosaur’s “fossil” (fossil), is that of a carnivorous dinosaur “Tyrannosaurus rex” (T-rex) found 65 million years ago today. I was over 37 feet tall.

The dinosaur structure is owned by the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, Inc., which sells “original” fossils of millions of years old animals as well as exact replicas. However, the structure of the T-Rex is very real and that is why its price is very high, which the company has named “Stan the T-Rex”.

“Stan” is also unique in that it is one of the most complete dinosaur fossils found in North America. It is so complete and safe that it has tooth marks of other (and perhaps similar) carnivorous dinosaurs on its bones.

Although the auction of relics is considered wrong by scientists and scientific circles, it is still legal in many countries, including the United States. That is why the rich people there fondly buy fossils and decorate their own museums.

Famous Hollywood actors like Nicolas Cage and Leonardo DiCaprio are also keen on collecting dinosaur bones (fossils). It remains to be seen when the سے 8 million auction will begin and how much this almost complete fossil of the Tyrannosaurus rex will be auctioned off.

