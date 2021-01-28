Latest news

Disabled drivers seeking support

By Brian Adam
0
0
Disabled drivers seeking support
Disabled Drivers Seeking Support.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Disabled drivers seeking support

Drivers with disabilities are urging the Government and the Health Service Executive to provide them with a Primary Medical Certificate again so that they can purchase cars that have undergone special technical modifications.

1,500 drivers with disabilities were expected to receive a Primary Medical Certificate last year but a legal challenge in the Supreme Court stopped the scheme under which the certificates are approved.

Nevertheless, Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe said in November that the approval of the certificates could resume from 1 January.

However, the Health Service Executive now claims that they do not have enough medical staff to approve the certificates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only senior health officials are allowed to authorize the certificates.

Independent County Councilor Gabe Cronnelly from Athenry, Co. Dublin. Galway, who lost one of his limbs in a hunting accident

Organizations representing wheelchair and segment drivers are calling on the Government and the Health Service Executive to make an exception during the pandemic and allow GPs to approve the certificates.

Embrace Farm told RTÉ / TG4 News today that the Department of Finance may review certificates granted under this exception when the pandemic ends, ie if they have concerns or doubts about the validity of any application.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Covid-19:47 other deaths, 1,466 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 47 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 1,466...
Read more
Latest news

“Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Understanding of Language Planning Officers”

Brian Adam - 0
Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said that the Language Planning Officers in the Gaeltacht depend not only on the community in...
Read more
Latest news

Leaving Certificate written examination results available on Tuesday

Brian Adam - 0
Students who took the Leaving Certificate exams last November will receive their results next Tuesday 2 February. Over 2,000 people took the exams at...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©