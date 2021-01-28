Disabled drivers seeking support

- Advertisement -

Drivers with disabilities are urging the Government and the Health Service Executive to provide them with a Primary Medical Certificate again so that they can purchase cars that have undergone special technical modifications.

1,500 drivers with disabilities were expected to receive a Primary Medical Certificate last year but a legal challenge in the Supreme Court stopped the scheme under which the certificates are approved.

Nevertheless, Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe said in November that the approval of the certificates could resume from 1 January.

However, the Health Service Executive now claims that they do not have enough medical staff to approve the certificates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only senior health officials are allowed to authorize the certificates.

Organizations representing wheelchair and segment drivers are calling on the Government and the Health Service Executive to make an exception during the pandemic and allow GPs to approve the certificates.

Embrace Farm told RTÉ / TG4 News today that the Department of Finance may review certificates granted under this exception when the pandemic ends, ie if they have concerns or doubts about the validity of any application.