Bing is Microsoft’s proposal to try to stand up to the powerful Google search engine of the company based in Mountain View. It is not easy for him to try to gain a foothold in the market , so he has to play with all the tricks he has in his favor, some quite controversial and one of them is to take advantage of the huge fleet of computers with Windows 10.

Bing appears integrated into the Windows 10 Search bar, so that the company guarantees a minimum of active users. In your case, you may not be interested in having the results obtained appear in the searches carried out and that is why we are going to see how the integration of Bing with Windows 10 can be disabled .

Steps to follow

Removing the Bing integration was previously possible by editing the “BingSearchEnabled” registry, an option Microsoft killed after upgrading to the May 2020 Update. Now, to disable, the steps change slightly, as you have to edit (or create) a new registry value called “DisableSearchBoxSuggestions” . With this system we are going to disable Bing and also the ads in the search console.

To disable Bing in Windows 10 Searches we must access the “Registry Editor” with administrator preferences. To do this, simply search for “regedit” in the Windows search box so that the “Registry Editor” window opens.

In the new window we must access the path “Computer \ HKEY_CURRENT_USER \ SOFTWARE \ Policies \ Microsoft \ Windows \ Explorer” using the file system in the left area of ​​the screen. If the section is not found, it can be created.

In the destination folder we must create a new DWORD value (32 bits) called “DisableSearchBoxSuggestions” to which we are going to give the value “1” .

At that point we must close the “Registry Editor” and restart the device. At that point we will see how Bing no longer appears in the results of the searches carried out on our computer.