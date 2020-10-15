Disaggregating Unicredit offers a reward of 3,000 million

The decommissioning of Unicredit could give its shareholders a reward of 3,000 million euros. Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier is accelerating plans to separate the 16 billion euros of the bank’s Italian assets from its overseas businesses, centered in Germany. A spin-off could send the shares up as much as 20%. In a deal with Commerzbank or BNP Paribas, the benefits could be even higher.

Even after the deep cleanup since Mustier became CEO in 2016, Unicredit’s shares languish. At 28% of its tangible book value, Italy’s second-largest bank is valued only slightly higher than its weaker and smaller domestic rivals such as Banco BPM and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Investors unfairly penalize Unicredit for its base in Milan, despite the fact that last year it made 60% of revenues abroad. Its Italian exposure also deters foreign suitors and increases financing costs.

Going back in time to Unicredit’s acquisition of Munich-based HVB in 2005, and creating two listed companies would allow investors to value each part more clearly. Without its European business, the Italian side would trade cheaper. But that would be more than offset by higher valuations for the rest, which would likely include operations in Eastern European countries (which are growing faster), as well as investment banking, Germany and Austria. Especially if it is listed in Frankfurt.

Suppose Italian companies are trading at 25% of tangible book value, just above their smaller national peers. With a probable book value of around € 20 billion based on your current share of group revenue and Refinitiv’s estimates, it would be worth perhaps € 5 billion.

The return on capital from foreign operations, higher than 4% in the first half of 2020, would suggest a market capitalization of at least 40% of its book value, estimated at 34,000 million euros. That is 14,000 million euros. Shareholders would be left with two banks that together are worth $ 19 billion.

A spin-off could also offer Mustier a stepping stone to merger. Linking the new HVB with, say, Commerzbank would generate scale and cost savings. Selling to a large foreign player like BNP Paribas could incur a control premium, perhaps 30%. It would also be expensive and complex. And Mustier would have to persuade the Italian Government [el exministro de Finanzas Pier Carlo Padoan fue nombrado ayer consejero, y será presidente el año que viene]. However, the payoff for investors is clear.

>