‘Disappointment’ on all sides about recent delay in bill to strengthen language rights

Members of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee will have no choice but to postpone the next stage of the bill’s passage by the Houses of the Oireachtas in the evening because the proposed amendments have not been resolved or translated.

Agree members of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee in the evening that the discussion on the Language Bill will be adjourned until the new year.

The bill proposes over 300 amendments and the Houses of the. System has not been able to resolve and move all the amendments on time.

The government’s program promises that the new bill will be enacted before the end of 2020, but, as reported here yesterday, it will now be done in the spring of 2021, at the earliest.

The Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, have said that they are “disappointed” by the delay in enacting the bill.

The General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn, said that it was disappointing for the language organization to delay further the enactment of the bill and that it was now necessary to clarify when the work would begin in the new year.

“We want confirmation of when it will be presented to the joint committee again,” said de Spain.

Committee members say they would prefer that there would be a “strong bill” rather than a bill passed through the Oireachtas “too quickly” and Spain agrees with that view.

“The most important thing at the end of the day is to have a strong bill. That is more important than whether it is discussed in December or January, ”said the Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge.

“If it needs to be discussed in January it needs to be discussed in January, but it needs to be done properly to strengthen it.”

Spain says that the Bills Office ‘s delay in translating the proposed amendments shows that they are not used to receiving amendments in Irish and that this problem must also be addressed in the future.

Meanwhile, writer Liam Mac Cóil and barrister Cynthia Ní Mhurchú will appear before the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community in the evening to give their views on the language bill.

They are the last witnesses to appear before the committee to discuss the bill.

Chairman of the Joint Committee, TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh said:

“As people who are recognized in the community and as people who have promoted the Irish language in all aspects of their lives, and as experts on the Irish language and the law, the members of the Joint Committee will be very interested in discussing the provisions of the bill with Cynthia. and Liam, and I hope the Minister will listen to what they have to say about the provisions of the bill. ”

Ó Snodaigh said that he wants a bill to be tabled in the Dáil that will ensure bilingual public services for the Gaeltacht and Irish language community as soon as possible.

“The Irish language, as a living language, and the Gaeltacht and Irish language community, cannot wait another ten years until the process of providing bilingual services has begun.

“Therefore, we will be asking the Minister to accept the positive recommendations made to the Select Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community, for the benefit of the Irish language.

“The bill, as currently proposed by the Minister, is not fit for purpose, and if it is passed without the appropriate amendments, we will have missed a great opportunity to properly protect the Irish language, and to protect the Gaeltacht. rescue. I hope that this will not happen but that a capable Act will be implemented as soon as possible. ”