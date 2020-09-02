‘Disaster’ for Gaelscoileanna and students have had ‘no contact’ with Irish for six months

Irish-medium education is concerned about the ‘major challenges’ facing Irish-medium schools as a result of the pandemic

Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools face “major challenges” in the implementation of immersion education this year due to the closure of the schools since last March.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, the Chief Executive of Gaeloideachas, Bláthnaid Ní Ghreacháin, said that all-Irish and Gaeltacht schools are facing major challenges “in view of the large proportion of pupils” having no contact with the language for the past six months. .

“You could say that the separation from the language for infant classes in Irish-medium primary schools is more of a disaster than any other class due to the lack of contact with many of these children with the language since the closure of schools or playgroups. , ”Said Ní Ghreacháin.

Dónal Ó hAiniféin, Principal of Gaelscoil Mhichíl Chiosóg in Ennis and Chair of COGG, An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta, agrees.

With the school’s doors open again in the last week, Ó hAiniféin said that it is “more challenging than ever” to implement spoken Irish “in every class this year because the retirement period is so long”.

There are “big gaps”, especially for infants and first class students, he said.

“The period of intensive locking was very intense for the infants, especially as they missed several months of the language socialization, communication and development that normally takes place.”

Hanafin has decided to send teachers from the school ‘s special education staff to work with the senior infants and First Class to address the challenges and he encourages principals to do so.

“Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools must try to add additional human resources to work with junior classes, be it classroom assistants or language assistants or teachers from the special education staff. Instead of focusing on the senior classes, I would recommend this year between September and December to focus on the junior classes. That would make sense, reason and educational basis, ”said Hanafin.

He said there was “no cure for the gap” that left the period at home “other than working and acting through the medium of Irish”.

According to him, there will be a “question” for those in Irish-medium education to seek additional resources in the coming months, “when principals have the opportunity to catch their breath”.

The Chief Executive of Irish – medium Education stated that Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools are implementing various other measures to address the gaps left by the period without immersion education.

In Gaeltacht schools, there is usually a complete immersion in Irish in the first two years of infants and the teaching of English does not begin until First Class. This is the practice in “many” primary schools outside the Gaeltacht, says Bláthnaid Ní Ghreacháin, but there is an option to start teaching English before first class.

This approach is recognized as the “most effective” way to acquire a language, said Ní Ghreacháin.

Ní Ghreacháin said that “many” Gaelscoileanna were extending the early immersion period in the language, avoiding the teaching of English until First Class.

“Pupils in the more senior classes are engaged in a two-month period of immersion education with no instruction in English to familiarize them with the language and use it as a natural medium of communication.”

Ní Ghreacháin said that the “lack of opportunities to be with other children and to play through the medium of Irish” was a “major challenge” for all Irish-medium students.

Gaeloideachas has produced a booklet ‘Beatha Teanga’ to support parents in encouraging the use of Irish and an online seminar was held for teachers on the subject, which is available on the organization ‘s website.